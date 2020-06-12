/
east stroudsburg
34 Apartments for rent in East Stroudsburg, PA📍
514 North Courtland Street
514 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1256 sqft
East Stroudsburg Property for Rent with The Peter Hewitt Team: Call/Text us at 570-243-1619 for more info! Move-In-Ready Rental Opportunity for Anyone, including ESU College Students! Biking distance to campus.
Eaglesmere
124 Eaglesmere Cir
124 Eaglesmere Circle, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Well kept, Clean Condo for Rent!2 bedroom with Large Loft, 2,5 Baths.Maintenance free living at its best!! Great Commuter location. Close to ESU College, All Hospitals, RT.80.
503 N Courtland St
503 North Courtland Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
4 Bedroom Recently Updated Duplex In Town. Modern Kitchen,Laundry Hook Up On 1st Floor, Full Basement For Storage. Off Street Parking, Gas Heat, Close to ESU & Hospital.
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
819 sqft
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.
Stones Throw
223 Amber Ln
223 Amber Lane, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
ALL NEWER Flooring* *Stones Throw Townhouse * Maintenance Free Living no Grass to cut or Snow to Remove * Great Location 1 mile to Rt 80, Hospital & University * Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room ** 2 Bedrooms * 1.
349 BRAESIDE AVE
349 Braeside Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH 2 BDRM UNITS. ZONED HEAT & CENTRAL AIR. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TODAY! One of the principles of the LLC has a PA real estate license. All Appliances included with a washer/dryer. water/sewer and garbage are included.
Results within 1 mile of East Stroudsburg
Downtown Stroudsburg
407 Main St
407 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio Apartment for rent. Rent includes: Heat, Electric, Water,Sewer, Trash,Snow plow, Parking.Tenant pays : Cable. No Pets Please!!Property is professionally Managed.
Downtown Stroudsburg
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!
Results within 5 miles of East Stroudsburg
2137 Eilenberger Rd B
2137 Eilenberger Road, Monroe County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
I bedroom great location - Property Id: 180962 Newly redone , 2 miles to hospital and route 80 and dunkin doughnuts Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180962 Property Id 180962 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5798632)
314 Witness Tree Ct
314 Witness Tree Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1679 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect, spacious home with central air and heat. Master bedroom on 1st floor. 3 seasons room with lots of light. Gas heating and cooking. Has water softner system. Great comfy place.
439 Slateford Road
439 Slateford Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1170 sqft
FANTASTIC COMMUTER LOCATION to NJ/NY-minutes to Rt 80 & Rt 611 !!! This 3 Bedroom Ranch Home offers great year-round views of the Delaware River. Large Kitchen with gas Stove & Refrigerator.
1305 Garmisch Court
1305 Garmisch Court, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
2050 sqft
A 4 bd, 3.
582 Bangor Mountain Rd
582 Bangor Mountain Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2624 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Ideal Location for commuters. Private but 5 minutes to Downtown Stroudsburg, I-80, & Martz Bus Station; Living room w/ Propane Fireplace, Dining Area w/ Sliders that lead to Rear Deck.
210 Seth Lane
210 Seth Lane, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
946 sqft
Well maintained Mobile Home in a area of mobile homes with a total of 10+ acres Home has two bedrooms, One full bath with tub/shower. Large Single Bowl Sink w/vanity. Kitchen, Breakfast Area andLarge Living Room.
Penn Estates
311 Hyland Dr
311 Hyland Drive, Penn Estates, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
Very spacious bi-level with 5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Master bedroom w/master bath, newly tiled floors and walls.
304 Airport rd
304 Airport Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2368 sqft
Awesome Remodel !! 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Colonial House for Rent!! Great Location!! East Stroudsburg South school District. House has all New Fresh Paint, New Carpets, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen, New Master Bath, and More....
266 River Rd
266 River Road, Monroe County, PA
Studio
$800
480 sqft
Studio Apartment In Minisink Hills, All Utilities Included Except Water & Sewer. No Pets.
5 Lenape Dr
5 Lenape Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1774 sqft
5 Lenape Dr Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/garage - ?A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with garage.
Results within 10 miles of East Stroudsburg
204 Bunsen Court
204 Bunsen Court, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
East Stroudsburg 2bedroom & 2 bathrooms - Enjoy all the amenities while living in a spacious 2 bedroom home. Amenities include use of the Clubhouse, Lakes, Tennis & BasketBall Courts, playgrounds and pools.
117 Toccoa Rd
117 Toccoa Road, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1268 sqft
Great two bedroom for just starting out. Utilities in the rent.Rental spotless and ready to move in.Great for commute.
111 St Moritz Ct
111 St Moritz Court, Monroe County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
500 sqft
Absolutely lovely, redone, clean, neat, first floor apartment!! SINGLE PERSON ONLY DUE TO WELL AND SEPTIC, PER LANDLORD. No smoking, no pets. Enjoy relaxing out in the yard, or covered deck area, very quiet + peaceful! Application fee is $50.
240 Killington Dr
240 Killington Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1560 sqft
Four bedroom, 2 bath home in desirable Paradise Township - Pocono Mountain East school district. This home sits on a large, beautiful corner lot.
389 HENRYS CROSSING RD
389 Henrys Crossing Road, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$600
626 sqft
WHAT A SERENE SETTING! Nestled on 17 acres, this 2nd flr apt. has a nice deck to enjoy the scenery and peace and quiet! Lots of sunlight streams into kitchen and living space.
408 Messinger Street
408 Messinger Street, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for East Stroudsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,570.
Some of the colleges located in the East Stroudsburg area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Lehigh University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Stroudsburg from include Allentown, Bethlehem, Morristown, Easton, and Doylestown.
