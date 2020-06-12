/
pen argyl
21 Apartments for rent in Pen Argyl, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
811 George Street
811 George Street, Pen Argyl, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Very nice and clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath twin home with gas heat, central air, modern kitchen and bathrooms. Tenants pay all utilities, NO PETS, FIRST MONTHS RENT, LAST MONTHS RENT AND ONE MONTH SECURITY.
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
12 Pennsylvania Avenue
12 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
450 sqft
This updated 3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment offers new flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, shared washer & dryer, all utilities are included. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Parking is on street.
Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.
Results within 1 mile of Pen Argyl
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
1983 Delabole Road
1983 Delabole Road, Northampton County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2280 sqft
Spacious and clean 4 bedroom single home in Pen Argyl SD. This property features over 2200 square feet of living space, full basement for storage, huge private backyard, 2 car detached garage and separate outbuilding for additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Pen Argyl
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
408 Messinger Street
408 Messinger Street, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Updated Beautiful 1/2 Double in Bangor! 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath is available for immediate move in! First floor includes a Modern eat-in Kitchen with all appliances, and large Dining room/Living room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Bangor Central Historic District
1 Unit Available
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,
Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
46 North LEHIGH Avenue
46 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.
Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
603 Mccabe Ln
603 Mccabe Lane, Saylorsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom home with Bamboo flooring. Each room has it's own fan. Cottage has an enclosed room with laundry facilities. As this is an old septic ONLY 1 PERSON can live here. NO pets...NO smoking NO exceptions... Owner is a licensed Realtor.
Results within 10 miles of Pen Argyl
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Harmony Terrace
1 Harmony Terrace, Warren County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3263 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Desirable NJ Neighborhood - Check out this beautiful five bedroom, two and a half bath Estate in Harmony with scenic river front views! First floor features a large open foyer with marble tile, a beautiful open staircase
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
30 Harmony Station
30 Harmony Station, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
NOW FOR RENT Take a look at this gorgeous Cottage in Harmony Twp! This is a must-see with its beautiful scenic views sitting right on the Delaware River! Featuring a spacious living room, updated kitchen, formal dining room with sliding glass doors
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Eaglesmere
1 Unit Available
124 Eaglesmere Cir
124 Eaglesmere Circle, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Well kept, Clean Condo for Rent!2 bedroom with Large Loft, 2,5 Baths.Maintenance free living at its best!! Great Commuter location. Close to ESU College, All Hospitals, RT.80.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
582 Bangor Mountain Rd
582 Bangor Mountain Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2624 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Ideal Location for commuters. Private but 5 minutes to Downtown Stroudsburg, I-80, & Martz Bus Station; Living room w/ Propane Fireplace, Dining Area w/ Sliders that lead to Rear Deck.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
210 Seth Lane
210 Seth Lane, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
946 sqft
Well maintained Mobile Home in a area of mobile homes with a total of 10+ acres Home has two bedrooms, One full bath with tub/shower. Large Single Bowl Sink w/vanity. Kitchen, Breakfast Area andLarge Living Room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Downtown Stroudsburg
1 Unit Available
407 Main St
407 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Studio Apartment for rent. Rent includes: Heat, Electric, Water,Sewer, Trash,Snow plow, Parking.Tenant pays : Cable. No Pets Please!!Property is professionally Managed.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
114 Elk St
114 Elk Street, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
819 sqft
Full Renovated 1St floor Apartment 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walking distance to ESU and Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital. College Students Welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Downtown Stroudsburg
1 Unit Available
809 Ann St
809 Ann Street, Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
In-town 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental. Upper floor, private entrance, beautiful hardwood floors, attic storage, electric included. One block to Main Street!
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Nazareth
1 Unit Available
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
349 BRAESIDE AVE
349 Braeside Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
960 sqft
LUXURY APARTMENT COMPLEX WITH 2 BDRM UNITS. ZONED HEAT & CENTRAL AIR. CALL FOR APPOINTMENT TODAY! One of the principles of the LLC has a PA real estate license. All Appliances included with a washer/dryer. water/sewer and garbage are included.
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
798 Boulder Dr
798 Boulder Drive, Northampton County, PA
1 Bedroom
$645
1 sqft
Beautiful Large Furnished Room. Borderline New Jersey close to Stroudsburg, Portland, and Belvidere (NJ). Located in a Gorgeous Country Setting, across from Walking, Hiking, and Biking Trails. Near Major Highways (Rt. 80, Rt. 46, Rt. 611, and Rt.
Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
649 South Delaware Drive
649 S Delaware Dr, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1578 sqft
UPPER MT. BETHEL TOWNSHIP RENTAL- Nice 3 bedroom home in Great Commuter location. New carpets, Large country kitchen, Spacious rooms, Hardwood floors,and Nice back yard make this a great rental opportunity.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Pen Argyl rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,080.
Some of the colleges located in the Pen Argyl area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Sussex County Community College, and Lehigh University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.