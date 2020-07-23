/
carbon county
24 Apartments for rent in Carbon County, PA📍
77 Chestnut Road
77 Chestnut Road, Carbon County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$9,150
3000 sqft
Private Pool & Outdoor Jacuzzi in the Poconos - Property Id: 274439 This Poconos Paradise is nestled in the woods at the end of a cul-de-sac. Our home features a Private Pool and Outdoor Jacuzzi (summer only), Gardens and Pond.
222 East Bertsch Street
222 East Bertsch Street, Lansford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1408 sqft
Nicely updated twin available for August 1. Home features new laminate floors throughout, newer windows, fresh paint, nice kitchen with plenty of cabinets and convenient washer-dryer area, 3 bedrooms and full bath on 2nd level.
325 South Ave
325 South Avenue, Jim Thorpe, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1589 sqft
Clean ready to go move right in to this Nice Rental home in Jim Thorpe. Hike out your back yard onto the Switchback Railroad trail if your heart desires or Sit on the terrace enjoying a cool drink in the Hot Summer months and relax.
347 West Bertsch Street
347 West Bertsch Street, Lansford, PA
3 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
Affordable three bedroom duplex in Lansford, PA. Beautifully renovated home welcomes you via the front porch into its living room, adjoining dining room and eat-in kitchen. Upstairs on the second floor are three bedrooms and a full bathroom.
70 west catawissa RR
70 West Catawissa Street, Nesquehoning, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2 BR - 1 bathroom apartment - Spacious Newly remodeled 2-BR units with updated kitchens and baths.
15 Mountain Crest Dr
15 Mountain Crest Dr, Carbon County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2585 sqft
Cabin like feel perfect for your big family. 5 bed, 3 bath and 2 kitchens will accomadate everyone. Located in the heart of Lake Harmony with the ski slopes and the lake minutes away.
29 E Lehigh St
29 East Lehigh Street, Coaldale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
992 sqft
I have a 2 Br, 1 bath house available with a fenced in backyard and off-street parking. Brand new washer and dryer included in house. $950/month. 1st months rent and security deposit required.
279 Mckinley Dr
279 Mckinley Drive, Sierra View, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2080 sqft
Remodeled Ranch: New Paint, New Bathroom Vanities, New Deck. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath. Nice flat almost acre property in Pleasant Valley School District. Basement has been totally insulated w/ spray foam, New Lighting. Ready for Rent Immediately.
29 Hunter Street
29 Hunter Street, Tamaqua, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1301 sqft
Formal living / dining / large eat in kitchen with tons of storage and closet space, full basement, private yard, and much more available for rent. Sec 8 Ok. Application: https://www.hemlane.
237 Harvest Hill Dr
237 Harvest Hill Drive, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2203 sqft
This Spanish Contemporary is not your typical Pocono Mountains Home! Located on 1.
3002 Pleasant View Drive
3002 Pleasant View Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1632 sqft
Nice and clean rental property in the Pleasant Valley School District, available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located just off Rt. 209 in Polk Township.
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive
2887 Schaner Blotz Drive, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
4144 sqft
WOW Awesome Price For Rent! Stately 5 Bed 4 Bath All Brick Colonial Home on 2+ Acres in Quiet Cul-De Sac. 4,144sqft provides all the space you need. Incredible Views of the Valley.
1460 Clover Road
1460 Clover Road, Emerald Lakes, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1092 sqft
Freshly Painted 3 bedroom house in an amenity filled community without Gates! - Ask us how to save $50 every month on your rent! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located in Emerald Lakes is up for rent! Home features fresh paint and new floors
1124 Deer Run
1124 Deer Run, Pocono Pines, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Cozy Cabin in Lake Naomi with Wood textures and fireplace! - Home features hardwood floors throughout, vaulted wood ceilings and beam, 3 season room to enjoy nature, as well as an updated kitchen! 3rd room has a full size washer and dryer in the
Bath
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.
4616 TROUT LAKE ROAD
4616 Trout Lake Road, Berks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1732 sqft
Secluded property with house on the top of hill in middle of 25 acres.
Bath
252 North Walnut Street
252 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1042 sqft
Second floor condo for rent in Bath View Condos with elevator access, secured entrance and open courtyard.
Cementon
5350 Russell Court
5350 Russell Ct, Cementon, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the first floor! Featuring hardwood floors, modern kitchen and baths, full size W/D, and easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, everything! See it today and make it your castle tomorrow!
3527 Penfield Way
3527 Penfield Way, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
No Showing until August 1st BEAUTIFUL move-in ready end unit 3 bed/2.5 bath twnhome for rent in coveted Redcliffe subdiv. in Nazareth School District! Enter into open concept living/dining room w/wall-to-wall carpet for your comfort.
Northampton
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue
2121 Hokendauqua Avenue, Northampton, PA
Studio
$1,450
864 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo available on 1st Floor! Price lowered to $1,450 per month with month security deposit. Owner pays HOA Fee including: Snow Removal/Landscape/Trash. Tenant pays for own water/heat.
1216 Old Gate Road
1216 Old Gate Road, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1584 sqft
Absolutely beautiful open-concept townhouse in move in condition...
2726 Rising Hill Dr
2726 Rising Hill Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
GREAT LOCATION - NO DEVELOPMENT. Secluded home located on wooded 1.02 Acres. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room w/Brick Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage. Unfurnished, Available immediately.
501 Grouse Drive
501 Grouse Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1918 sqft
Beautiful farm home and barn nestled on over 1.5 acres! Apply Today! - This 3 bed 2 bath home has it all: serene country life yet close in proximity to shopping and local attractions.
