saw creek
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM
14 Apartments for rent in Saw Creek, PA📍
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
4295 Winchester Way
4295 Winchester Way, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
EVERYTHING INCLUDED but the cable! All utilities included. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms. Friendly owner uses basement studio and is hardly ever there. Call or text Ron today directly at (516) 410-5323.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
164 Bellingham Dr
164 Bellingham Drive, Saw Creek, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1736 sqft
NO MORE SHOWINGS 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath. Two story Colonial. This home has covered front porch, Family Room with Fire Place, Formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom with sitting area and walk in closet. Full walkout basement and one car garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
161 St Andrews Dr
161 Bellingham Drive, Saw Creek, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
(3)Bedroom (2)Bath Contemporary w/ Large Loft. Master Bedroom & Bath on Main Floor... Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Wood-Burning Fireplace. Kitchen Slider to Large Screen Porch. Dining Area Slider to Rear Deck..
Results within 5 miles of Saw Creek
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
204 Bunsen Court
204 Bunsen Court, Monroe County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1032 sqft
East Stroudsburg 2bedroom & 2 bathrooms - Enjoy all the amenities while living in a spacious 2 bedroom home. Amenities include use of the Clubhouse, Lakes, Tennis & BasketBall Courts, playgrounds and pools.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1212 Steele Cir
1212 Steele Circle, Pine Ridge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
Come see this Lovely Well maintained Colonial home. This home features 4 bedroom 2.5 Baths, family room and garage, NICE BIG FLAT YARD!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
4804 W Pine Ridge Dr
4804 Pine Ridge Dr W, Pine Ridge, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1984 sqft
LARGE 4 bedroom house with all solid surface floors. HUGE master with 2 WIC and master bath. Formal Dining room and wood fireplace in Living Room. Laundry room on second floor. Close to Pine Ridge Pool, clubhouse, baseball field and walking track.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
3257 Doral Ct
3257 Doral Court, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3509 sqft
Spacious 4 Bd 2.5 Bath, Brick Front Colonial w/ UPGRADES! Large Eat-in Kitchen w/ HARDWOOD floors, Center Island & TONS of workspace. Flooring to Great Room w/ Cathedral Ceilings & Brick Fireplace as well as Tiled Solarium.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
227 Spyglass Ct
227 Spyglass Court, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
6753 sqft
Beautiful Colonial Home Located In Golf Community, Offering Large eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops and Large Island, Large Dining Room, Living Room Beautiful Family Room with Brick Fireplace, Four Spacious Bedrooms, Two Extra Rooms might be
Results within 10 miles of Saw Creek
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2137 Eilenberger Rd B
2137 Eilenberger Road, Monroe County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
I bedroom great location - Property Id: 180962 Newly redone , 2 miles to hospital and route 80 and dunkin doughnuts Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180962 Property Id 180962 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5798632)
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
304 Airport rd
304 Airport Road, Monroe County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2368 sqft
Awesome Remodel !! 4 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Colonial House for Rent!! Great Location!! East Stroudsburg South school District. House has all New Fresh Paint, New Carpets, New Vinyl Flooring, New Kitchen, New Master Bath, and More....
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
266 River Rd
266 River Road, Monroe County, PA
Studio
$800
480 sqft
Studio Apartment In Minisink Hills, All Utilities Included Except Water & Sewer. No Pets.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
33 COBBLEWOOD RD
33 Cobblewood Road, Warren County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2260 sqft
Enjoy all the comforts of this fabulous home with views of farms, lake and rolling hills. New kitchen being installed. Heated workshop in basement with garage door.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
5 Lenape Dr
5 Lenape Drive, Monroe County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1774 sqft
5 Lenape Dr Available 06/01/20 Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home w/garage - ?A $50 DISCOUNT OFF THE RENTAL AMOUNT IS OFFERED TO TENANTS WHO PAY ON OR BEFORE 5? ?PM ON THE 1ST OF EVERY MONTH! Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with garage.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
9 DOUGLAS ST
9 Douglas Street, Blairstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Must see!! Beautiful 1st floor apartment, completely remodeled in 2018, newer kitchen, bathroom, floors, paint, central air & forced hot air. Large living room & bedrooms, unit offers washer & dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Saw Creek rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,430.
Some of the colleges located in the Saw Creek area include Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, Lehigh University, and Lafayette College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Saw Creek from include Allentown, Bethlehem, Morristown, Summit, and Plainfield.
