589 Wrensong Rd A

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious Duplex for rent 2 Bed 2 Bath 1st fl - Property Id: 323046
Spacious Duplex in Heacock Meadows in Yardley, PA. Award winning Pennsbury School District 2 Bed 2 Bath 1st Floor, Large Living Room, 1 Car Garage and 2 cars driveway. Excellent condition. One of the largest apartments in the development. Completely renovated, newer windows, new paint, plenty of closet space. Master bedroom with 2 large closets. Renovated kitchen. Separate utility room with Washer and Dryer. Great location -- minutes away from major highways I-95, Route 1 and train stations. Walking distance to shopping center. Less than 10 minutes drive to NJ Turnpike, Oxford Valley and Neshaminy Malls. Minimum one year lease. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES: 1) First Month of Rent 2) Last Month of Rent 3) One Month Security Deposit $1600 month + ALL Utilities.
Credit, Criminal and tenant history check is required for all applicants. Application fee apply. NO PETs allowed.
