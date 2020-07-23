All apartments in Bucks County
Find more places like 589 Wrensong Rd A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bucks County, PA
/
589 Wrensong Rd A
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

589 Wrensong Rd A

589 Wrensong Road · (267) 346-8016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

589 Wrensong Road, Bucks County, PA 19067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious Duplex for rent 2 Bed 2 Bath 1st fl - Property Id: 323046

Spacious Duplex in Heacock Meadows in Yardley, PA. Award winning Pennsbury School District 2 Bed 2 Bath 1st Floor, Large Living Room, 1 Car Garage and 2 cars driveway. Excellent condition. One of the largest apartments in the development. Completely renovated, newer windows, new paint, plenty of closet space. Master bedroom with 2 large closets. Renovated kitchen. Separate utility room with Washer and Dryer. Great location -- minutes away from major highways I-95, Route 1 and train stations. Walking distance to shopping center. Less than 10 minutes drive to NJ Turnpike, Oxford Valley and Neshaminy Malls. Minimum one year lease. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES: 1) First Month of Rent 2) Last Month of Rent 3) One Month Security Deposit $1600 month + ALL Utilities. 
Credit, Criminal and tenant history check is required for all applicants. Application fee apply. NO PETs allowed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/589-wrensong-rd-yardley-pa-unit-a/323046
Property Id 323046

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5969939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 Wrensong Rd A have any available units?
589 Wrensong Rd A has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 589 Wrensong Rd A have?
Some of 589 Wrensong Rd A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 Wrensong Rd A currently offering any rent specials?
589 Wrensong Rd A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 Wrensong Rd A pet-friendly?
No, 589 Wrensong Rd A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 589 Wrensong Rd A offer parking?
Yes, 589 Wrensong Rd A offers parking.
Does 589 Wrensong Rd A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 589 Wrensong Rd A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 Wrensong Rd A have a pool?
No, 589 Wrensong Rd A does not have a pool.
Does 589 Wrensong Rd A have accessible units?
No, 589 Wrensong Rd A does not have accessible units.
Does 589 Wrensong Rd A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 589 Wrensong Rd A has units with dishwashers.
Does 589 Wrensong Rd A have units with air conditioning?
No, 589 Wrensong Rd A does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 589 Wrensong Rd A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dublin Village Apartments
160 Middle Road
Dublin, PA 18917
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy
Langhorne, PA 19047
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd
Levittown, PA 19056
Fonthill Apartments
504 Fonthill Dr
Doylestown, PA 18901
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive
Doylestown, PA 18902
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln
Bucks County, PA 18940
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd
Croydon, PA 19021
Warrington Crossings
1700 Street Rd
Horsham, PA 18976

Similar Pages

Bucks County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PAFlemington, NJQuakertown, PADublin, PAEmmaus, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAMaple Glen, PA
Blue Bell, PAAudubon, PAJenkintown, PANewtown, PARockledge, PAFeasterville, PAAmbler, PACollegeville, PAWyncote, PABurlington, NJBristol, PAGlenside, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity