589 Wrensong Rd A

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Unit A Available 08/01/20 Spacious Duplex for rent 2 Bed 2 Bath 1st fl - Property Id: 323046



Spacious Duplex in Heacock Meadows in Yardley, PA. Award winning Pennsbury School District 2 Bed 2 Bath 1st Floor, Large Living Room, 1 Car Garage and 2 cars driveway. Excellent condition. One of the largest apartments in the development. Completely renovated, newer windows, new paint, plenty of closet space. Master bedroom with 2 large closets. Renovated kitchen. Separate utility room with Washer and Dryer. Great location -- minutes away from major highways I-95, Route 1 and train stations. Walking distance to shopping center. Less than 10 minutes drive to NJ Turnpike, Oxford Valley and Neshaminy Malls. Minimum one year lease. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITIES: 1) First Month of Rent 2) Last Month of Rent 3) One Month Security Deposit $1600 month + ALL Utilities.

Credit, Criminal and tenant history check is required for all applicants. Application fee apply. NO PETs allowed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/589-wrensong-rd-yardley-pa-unit-a/323046

Property Id 323046



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5969939)