All apartments in Horsham
Find more places like Warrington Crossings.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horsham, PA
/
Warrington Crossings
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Warrington Crossings

1700 Street Rd · (833) 831-3017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Horsham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1700 Street Rd, Horsham, PA 18976

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A05 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Unit K22 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 671 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Warrington Crossings.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Why live anywhere else when you can have it all right here at Warrington Crossings apartments in Warrington, PA? Warrington Crossings offers you a spacious apartment home with ample closet space, individually controlled air conditioning and heat, gas cooking, and new energy efficient windows. Check out our newly renovated kitchens and bathrooms, with new cabinets, energy star appliances, and designer finishes throughout. Select floor plans have hardwood floors or washers and dryers in the apartment. Ask about our accent wall program, where you can choose from a selection of colors and we will paint an accent wall for free before you move in. We are conveniently located in Central Bucks County.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Waived
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Warrington Crossings have any available units?
Warrington Crossings has 2 units available starting at $1,015 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Warrington Crossings have?
Some of Warrington Crossings's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Warrington Crossings currently offering any rent specials?
Warrington Crossings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Warrington Crossings pet-friendly?
Yes, Warrington Crossings is pet friendly.
Does Warrington Crossings offer parking?
Yes, Warrington Crossings offers parking.
Does Warrington Crossings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Warrington Crossings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Warrington Crossings have a pool?
Yes, Warrington Crossings has a pool.
Does Warrington Crossings have accessible units?
No, Warrington Crossings does not have accessible units.
Does Warrington Crossings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Warrington Crossings has units with dishwashers.
Does Warrington Crossings have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Warrington Crossings has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Warrington Crossings?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dreshertowne
310 Saw Mill Lane
Horsham, PA 19044
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd
Horsham, PA 18976
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd
Horsham, PA 19044
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave
Horsham, PA 19044

Similar Pages

Horsham 1 BedroomsHorsham 2 Bedrooms
Horsham Apartments with ParkingHorsham Pet Friendly Places
Horsham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PA
Woodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity