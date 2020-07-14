Hickory Hills Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for each applicant over 18 years of age
Deposit: Security Deposit is equal to one months rent $875 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: First Months Rent, Security Deposit and a one time $40 Occupancy Permit Fee reiquired by the township.
Additional: Renter's insurance required