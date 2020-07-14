Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments e-payments

Hickory Hills Apartments is located in a private setting with such natural beauty it's difficult to believe you're just minutes from the hustle and bustle of everyday living. You will find well designed one and two bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, separate dining areas and ample closet space for comfortable living throughout. Hickory Hills offers the convenience of suburban living with easy access to all major highways including PA Turnpike, Route 1 and I-95, Hickory Hills is an ideal location for living, working and playing.