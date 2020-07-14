All apartments in Feasterville
Hickory Hills Apartments
Hickory Hills Apartments

315 Steele Rd · (215) 607-7202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA 19053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A06 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit B16 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit A20 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hickory Hills Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
Hickory Hills Apartments is located in a private setting with such natural beauty it's difficult to believe you're just minutes from the hustle and bustle of everyday living. You will find well designed one and two bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, separate dining areas and ample closet space for comfortable living throughout. Hickory Hills offers the convenience of suburban living with easy access to all major highways including PA Turnpike, Route 1 and I-95, Hickory Hills is an ideal location for living, working and playing.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 for each applicant over 18 years of age
Deposit: Security Deposit is equal to one months rent $875 Based on credit
Move-in Fees: First Months Rent, Security Deposit and a one time $40 Occupancy Permit Fee reiquired by the township.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Two spaces offered for each apartment.
Storage Details: Storage is on a first come first serve basis

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hickory Hills Apartments have any available units?
Hickory Hills Apartments has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hickory Hills Apartments have?
Some of Hickory Hills Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, cats allowed, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hickory Hills Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hickory Hills Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hickory Hills Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hickory Hills Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hickory Hills Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hickory Hills Apartments offers parking.
Does Hickory Hills Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hickory Hills Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hickory Hills Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hickory Hills Apartments has a pool.
Does Hickory Hills Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hickory Hills Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hickory Hills Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Hickory Hills Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hickory Hills Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hickory Hills Apartments has units with air conditioning.
