163 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ

If You're Looking to Move to Princeton

Princeton is a large town, and there's always a variety of properties up for grabs, so your search for apartments shouldn't be too onerous. You can find rental houses, townhouses, apartments, condos and even lofts in just about every area of the city.

Plentiful Rentals

There are plenty of apartments for rent in Princeton, but it's best to snatch one of these apartments before fall and summer. The best time to move to Princeton would be in the fall, although there are many apartments available for rent all year-round. Since this is a very residential area, many of the apartments are three or more floors high. (If you can't take heights, there are some that offer one-story rental apts.) All of these apartments have one or two bedrooms minimum; very few offer studio apartments so be prepared to look long and hard if you're looking for a studio. If you're going to travel back and forth from the downtown area, you should look for a property near public transportation. You may find a few options in Penns Neck, North Princeton and Cedar Grove.

Everything You Need to Score the Perfect Pad

While finding an apartment is easy, the application process is pretty much the same as it is anywhere else. However, many of the apartment complexes will not rent apartments to people with sub-prime credit scores. If your score is less than satisfactory (lower than 620) be prepared to have a co-signer who will be willing to help you out. Some building managers are willing to work with people in this position if they pay extra for the security deposit. To get through the application process, you need statements to prove your financial stability, references from your employer, friends and past landlord, and a polo sweater, Clarks, and a pair of khaki-colored Dickie's (these last items are optional but can set the right tone).