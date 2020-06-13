Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Princeton, NJ

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
9 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
26 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
48 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 BULLOCK DRIVE
210 Bullock Drive, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$4,000
2222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 BULLOCK DRIVE in Princeton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
53 TREWBRIDGE COURT
53 Trewbridge Court, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2364 sqft
Lovely Townhome in Fieldwood Manors situated on a cul de sac near the playing fields at the end of the development. Loads of space and light flow through this 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
54 N TULANE STREET
54 North Tulane Street, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,100
2405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Princeton IN TOWN renovated gorgeous brick-front Georgian classic 1b/2b with DEN that can double as a small Bedroom or Guest Room with en suite bath. Chairlift in Back Foyer of building for access from parking to main level.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
210 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
864 sqft
Western Section. Parking for two cars. Very sunny open plan. Only two occupants allowed. Enjoy a virtual walkthrough at https://youtu.be/ERDNYBBEfc0

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
55 PALMER SQ W
55 Palmer Square West, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,800
285 sqft
In the heart of downtown Princeton, rent a studio in Historical Palmer Square! Walk out your front door and enjoy local eateries, upscale shopping including, Ralph Lauren, Zoe, Rouge, Club Monaco & more.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2 STONEWALL CIRCLE
2 Stonewall Circle, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3151 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Princeton School District and Sought-After Ridge Community. Rarely on Market. Finely- rendered luxury exquisite 3 BR + Study Rm, 2.5 BA Northridge estate with a European flare! Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
96 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
96 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1497 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom and 2 full bath Cape Cod single family home with a two car garage. Located adjacent to the Mountain Lakes Nature Preserves Park.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
16 VALLEY ROAD
16 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3233 sqft
A thoroughly renovated and delightfully reimagined home in a fabulous location within walking distance to downtown Princeton and public schools presents an irresistible package complete with open concept floor plan, two gas fireplaces, second-floor

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Great location for in-town living.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
214 VALLEY ROAD
214 Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1248 sqft
Handsome brick colonial with professional landscaping & walking distance to the Princeton Shopping Center and Princeton schools! Offering 3 beds, study(can be another bedroom), 2.5 baths, partially finished basement and a 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
76 PETTIT PLACE
76 Pettit Place, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
6055 sqft
An architectural surprise in the lovely Princeton Ridge enclave, 76 Pettit Place exhibits distinctly Mediterranean influences that are echoed inside the home in the beautifully pigmented color choices that range from pale yellows and greens to

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD
502 Cherry Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$8,750
6599 sqft
Live the Lifestyle You Have Imagined in this Stunning 6600 Square Foot Custom Built Center-Hall Colonial. This North Facing Full Brick Mansion features, 7 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14 SPRING ST
14 Spring Street, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Spacious, completely renovated, second floor luxury 2BR condo in the center of Princeton. Within walking distance to Palmer Square, Princeton University, the train station, and express buses to New York. Available immediately.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
121 RAINIER COURT
121 Rainier Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1183 sqft
Great rate! Nice and quiet community with a Princeton address in a top-rated school district.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
857 CHERRY HILL RD
857 Cherry Hill Road, Somerset County, NJ
Studio
$2,850
Nestled in over 1 acre lot,Brick front split level house. Fresh painted and well upgraded, Hardwood floor throughout. Kitchen has 42" Cherry cabinets and granite counter top. Family room has wood burning fireplace. All bathrooms (2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
562 ALEXANDER RD
562 Alexander Road, Mercer County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
with modern construction materials, concrete walls with special insulations to make indoor quieter and save energy. 9' height ceiling, 8' height bedrooms' door & larger windows.
City GuidePrinceton
"Carlton Banks: The dean from Princeton will be at school this weekend. Do you know what that means? / William 'Will' Smith: You'll be kissing some major butt? / Carlton Banks: Exactly." - Fresh Prince of Bel Air

Princeton, New Jersey, was quite possibly named after Princeton University -- no, wait, it was definitely named after Princeton University. It's also known as the city of opportunities -- not to be confused with the city of opportunists. Some of the mention-worthy institutes in the area are: Siemens Corporate Research, Opinion Research Corporation, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, and Dow Jones and Company. Thanks to these institutes, and many more, the economy in Princeton and surrounding areas is pretty good. This makes the area highly sought-after by residents in neighboring New Jersey towns, as well as outsiders looking forward to starting a new life here. In fact, the area is so nice that even the Governor lives here (Governors traditionally live in the capital, which is Trenton), and who could blame him; have you seen New Jersey Drive? Perhaps the next-best thing about Princeton is the countless activities, shopping centers and restaurants. Everything is accessible by foot, bike, transit or car, so there's no need to ever leave the city to have fun.

If You're Looking to Move to Princeton

Princeton is a large town, and there's always a variety of properties up for grabs, so your search for apartments shouldn't be too onerous. You can find rental houses, townhouses, apartments, condos and even lofts in just about every area of the city.

Plentiful Rentals

There are plenty of apartments for rent in Princeton, but it's best to snatch one of these apartments before fall and summer. The best time to move to Princeton would be in the fall, although there are many apartments available for rent all year-round. Since this is a very residential area, many of the apartments are three or more floors high. (If you can't take heights, there are some that offer one-story rental apts.) All of these apartments have one or two bedrooms minimum; very few offer studio apartments so be prepared to look long and hard if you're looking for a studio. If you're going to travel back and forth from the downtown area, you should look for a property near public transportation. You may find a few options in Penns Neck, North Princeton and Cedar Grove.

Everything You Need to Score the Perfect Pad

While finding an apartment is easy, the application process is pretty much the same as it is anywhere else. However, many of the apartment complexes will not rent apartments to people with sub-prime credit scores. If your score is less than satisfactory (lower than 620) be prepared to have a co-signer who will be willing to help you out. Some building managers are willing to work with people in this position if they pay extra for the security deposit. To get through the application process, you need statements to prove your financial stability, references from your employer, friends and past landlord, and a polo sweater, Clarks, and a pair of khaki-colored Dickie's (these last items are optional but can set the right tone).

Neighborhoods in Princeton

Princeton is a big town consisting of a few neighborhoods. Within city limits, these neighborhoods consist of North Princeton and Princeton Junction. On the outskirts, the most mention-worthy neighborhoods are Cedar Grove and Cox's Corner.

Cedar Grove: Most people travel to Cedar Grove to play a little baseball at Varsity Baseball Field or to enjoy the beautiful scenery at John Witherspoon Woods and Mountain Lakes Nature Preserve.

North Princeton: North Princeton is a neighborhood filled with private clinics, pharmacies and hospitals. You'll most likely pass through this area from downtown if you catch the 605 or the 655. Other than a load of medical centers, there isn't much to see here.

Princeton Junction: Another notable neighborhood is Princeton Junction. This area consists of Princeton Metropark, the Princeton Junction Amtrak, multiple fast-food huts (such as Subway, Bagel Hole and Dunkin Donuts) and the Rogers Preserve, located near Bear Brook. You can also get a pretty decent slice over here at El Johns Pizza and Sub Shop or Brother's Pizzeria.

Living in Princeton

There is so much to do in this area that we literally wouldn't know where to begin. However, we will say that it's an area steeped in history, so there are a number of museums and government offices in the area, mainly in downtown Princeton. But we know exactly where to begin when it comes to filling up your stomach with delectables. You need to make a stop at the Blue Point Grill and grab yourself some Mussels & Pasta or a whole fish -- that's right, a whole fish to yourself if you really want! Be warned that the menu does change daily to reflect the fresh catch of the day! If you're not feeling seafood, have yourself a meal at Elements, whose chefs are 2014 James Beard semifinalists. If making decisions is something you struggle with, don't worry -- try the 6 Course Tasting Menu or the Chef's Tasting Menu. For a taste of Japanese, get yourself some chirashi at Ajihei and for some traditional pasta, get yourself over to Teresa Caffe.

If you're visiting Princeton, there are plenty of things to do. Most locals spend their time at the Carter Theater watching live performances or at the Princeton University Art Museum enjoying the latest oriental art installment. If you're not the artsy-fartsy type, get out and explore Princeton's natural beauty. If you want to get right in with some light jogging or biking, visit the 74-mile Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park. Here, you can run, bike, swim, fish and canoe. Other parks available to Princeton are Barbara Smoyer Memorial Park, Woodfield Reservation Park, and Princeton Battleground State Park, which is one of four parks in Princeton that has an arboretum. Looking to swim? Community South Park, Harrison Street Park and Mary Moss Park are your spots to be. If you're looking to shop instead, take your pick! Some of the more notable shops in the area are Palmer Square, Princeton Market Fair, Princeton Shopping Center and the Princeton Pilot Shop. Almost every shopping center is named after the town; how's that for a true Princetonian experience?

Getting around Princeton is pretty simple. Most people just jump on New Jersey Transit buses or the Princeton Branch Rail Line that runs to the local Princeton Junction station. Local service routes for the Princeton area are the 605 and 655. You can also catch a coach directly from Princeton to New York. For this trip, most people use USA Coach. Princeton students use the Freebie or Tiger Transit buses to get around near the campus.

If you're too good for buses or trains, and you'd rather show off your new set of wheels, then go right ahead. You can easily drive through the city using North Harrison Street. However, it tends to have a lot of traffic during rush hour. If you want to avoid this traffic, it's best to take the 206 -- also known as the scenic route -- north or southbound through Princeton. The reason the 206 is called the scenic route is because it passes through Community Park North, Community Park South and past multiple art museums.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Princeton?
The average rent price for Princeton rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,830.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Princeton?
Some of the colleges located in the Princeton area include Princeton University, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, and Thomas Jefferson University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Princeton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Princeton from include Philadelphia, Staten Island, New Brunswick, Levittown, and Morristown.

