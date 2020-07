Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

Fonthill Apartments is quiet suburban community situated in the heart of historic Doylestown Borough. A beautiful community, surrounded by five spacious apartments each with abundant closet space. Professional management and maintenance staff assure you of the carefree lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Conveniently located in Central Bucks County, Fonthill is near exceptional dining, shopping and recreation in downtown Doylestown, Peddler's Village, and New Hope.