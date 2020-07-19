107 EAGLE COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan extra storage

Charming 3-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Warwick Greene. Foyer entry with hardwood floors, oversized coat/storage closet, powder room with pedestal sink and daylight window. Open floor plan flows into the living room with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, dining area and sliding door to patio area. Kitchen with tile flooring, recessed and under cabinet lighting, stainless steel gas stove with center griddle and oak cabinets. Turned staircase to 2nd level with master bedroom, double closets and tiled master bath with double sinks. Bedroom #2 has a double window, ceiling fan and nice size closet, tiled hall bath and conveniently located laundry area. 3rd floor loft area with skylights. Partially finished lower level with wide plank laminate flooring and recessed lighting. Additional storage area. Central Bucks School District. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, township parks and major highways. Landlord to pay the monthly association fee.