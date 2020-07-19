All apartments in Bucks County
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

107 EAGLE COURT

107 Eagle Court · (215) 343-8385
Location

107 Eagle Court, Bucks County, PA 18929

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Charming 3-story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Warwick Greene. Foyer entry with hardwood floors, oversized coat/storage closet, powder room with pedestal sink and daylight window. Open floor plan flows into the living room with recessed lighting, hardwood floors, dining area and sliding door to patio area. Kitchen with tile flooring, recessed and under cabinet lighting, stainless steel gas stove with center griddle and oak cabinets. Turned staircase to 2nd level with master bedroom, double closets and tiled master bath with double sinks. Bedroom #2 has a double window, ceiling fan and nice size closet, tiled hall bath and conveniently located laundry area. 3rd floor loft area with skylights. Partially finished lower level with wide plank laminate flooring and recessed lighting. Additional storage area. Central Bucks School District. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, township parks and major highways. Landlord to pay the monthly association fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 EAGLE COURT have any available units?
107 EAGLE COURT has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 EAGLE COURT have?
Some of 107 EAGLE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 EAGLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
107 EAGLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 EAGLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 107 EAGLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 107 EAGLE COURT offer parking?
No, 107 EAGLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 107 EAGLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 EAGLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 EAGLE COURT have a pool?
No, 107 EAGLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 107 EAGLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 107 EAGLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 107 EAGLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 EAGLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 EAGLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 EAGLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
