Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments online portal

Covered Bridge Apartments is tucked away in historic Bucks County, PA. Our floorplans range from charming studios and one bedrooms to spacious two bedrooms apartment homes. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Located in the quaint town of Perkasie, Covered Bridge offers easy access to Routes 309, 152 and 113. Residents enjoy a wonderful park system with playground and tennis courts across from the community, a refurbished carousel, a covered bridge, an inter-municipal bike and hike trail, and more. Perkasie's charming downtown district boasts many restaurants, gift shops, antique stores and other retail.