Perkasie, PA
Covered Bridge Apartments
Covered Bridge Apartments

123 S 2nd St · (215) 607-6548
Location

123 S 2nd St, Perkasie, PA 18944

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Covered Bridge Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Covered Bridge Apartments is tucked away in historic Bucks County, PA. Our floorplans range from charming studios and one bedrooms to spacious two bedrooms apartment homes. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Located in the quaint town of Perkasie, Covered Bridge offers easy access to Routes 309, 152 and 113. Residents enjoy a wonderful park system with playground and tennis courts across from the community, a refurbished carousel, a covered bridge, an inter-municipal bike and hike trail, and more. Perkasie's charming downtown district boasts many restaurants, gift shops, antique stores and other retail.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant.
Deposit: Usually one month. Active or retired military $99
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off street parking.
Storage Details: Small storage closet on 1st floor.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Covered Bridge Apartments have any available units?
Covered Bridge Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perkasie, PA.
What amenities does Covered Bridge Apartments have?
Some of Covered Bridge Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Covered Bridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Covered Bridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Covered Bridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Covered Bridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Covered Bridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Covered Bridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Covered Bridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Covered Bridge Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Covered Bridge Apartments have a pool?
No, Covered Bridge Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Covered Bridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Covered Bridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Covered Bridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Covered Bridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Covered Bridge Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Covered Bridge Apartments has units with air conditioning.
