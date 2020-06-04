Amenities
Covered Bridge Apartments is tucked away in historic Bucks County, PA. Our floorplans range from charming studios and one bedrooms to spacious two bedrooms apartment homes. Professional on-site management and 24-hour emergency maintenance assure you of the care-free lifestyle that you desire in apartment home living. Located in the quaint town of Perkasie, Covered Bridge offers easy access to Routes 309, 152 and 113. Residents enjoy a wonderful park system with playground and tennis courts across from the community, a refurbished carousel, a covered bridge, an inter-municipal bike and hike trail, and more. Perkasie's charming downtown district boasts many restaurants, gift shops, antique stores and other retail.