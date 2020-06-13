/
/
flemington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
10 Apartments for rent in Flemington, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
The Pavilion at Raritan
2 Healthquest Blvd, Flemington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1072 sqft
Tucked away on the edge of where the Flemington and Raritan Township lines meet lies The Pavilion at Raritan- a cozy community that thrives on small town charm and offers only the best that modern living has to offer.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
32 PARK AVE
32 Park Ave, Flemington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
Located in historic Preservation District. The rooms have been beautifully decorated and crown molding flows thru the livingroom and diningroom. Cook up a feast for your guests in the large kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Flemington
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
801 POPLAR CT
801 Poplar Court, Hunterdon County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
End-Unit w/ EIK,2017 Carpet/Garage Opener/Furnace/Water Heater,2020 Paint,2 BR,1.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
151 ALLENS CORNER RD
151 Allens Corner Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2282 sqft
SPACIOUS,OPEN & AIRY CA style ranch PRIVATELY bordered by farmland & woods! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED - Gourmet center isle KIT 2001 w/ Sub Zero Ref, Bosch DW & Dbl convection oven, Updated BA's, Refinished Â HDWD floors throughout,New Roof 2012,
Results within 10 miles of Flemington
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Halstead Place
67 Halstead St, Clinton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1240 sqft
Bristol 1st Floor - This beautiful first floor end-unit two bedroom, two bath features a generous kitchen with granite counter tops, custom style cabinetry, tile backsplash, and GE Energy Star appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
139 CONOVER TER
139 Conover Ter, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2nd floor condo located in the Heights of Lebanon. Generous sized bedrooms, eat in kitchen, open floor plan with hardwood floors, plus washer and dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
9 MAPLE STREET
9 Maple Street, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1392 sqft
Loaded with charm and wonderfully located in Hopewell Borough, renovated Victorian with fully fenced yard is available immediately. Wrap around front porch, eat in kitchen with island, spacious dining room and welcoming great room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
49 East Street
49 East St, Annandale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
700 sqft
Newer Immaculate 2nd floor apartment at the Village Green in Annandale, a small upscale friendly community in a great location close to the charming town of Clinton.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6 S GREENWOOD AVENUE
6 South Greenwood Avenue, Hopewell, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2304 sqft
Enjoy village living in the heart of Hopewell! Walk to elementary school, shops, theater, restaurants and park in this older home. First floor offers a living room, Dining room and Kitchen with gas range, dishwasher and washer/dryer.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
46-50 SPENCER LN
46-50 Spencer Lane, Lebanon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Very private setting surrounded by 100's of acres of farmland.Large living room and eat-in kitchen with two bedrooms and a jack & jill bath.Available immediately. Pets acceptable on landlord's discretion.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Flemington rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Flemington area include Moravian College, Northampton County Area Community College, University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Flemington from include Philadelphia, Bethlehem, New Brunswick, Levittown, and Morristown.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJTrenton, NJLansdale, PAPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJHorsham, PAHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAMadison, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJ