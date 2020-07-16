Amenities

1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.



Escape and awaken your senses every day in your lush and private sanctuary. Remodeled and reimagined, this 1955 classic modern home welcomes and inspires. It is an architect's home, designed by Walter Gordon.



Inhabiting Portland’s upscale Southwest Hills, it’s the ideal location for easy urban access while retaining a retreat ambiance. This idyllic setting is in close proximity to some of Portland’s most celebrated attractions, including Washington Park, Oregon Zoo, Japanese Garden, International Rose Garden, Marquam Nature Park with hiking trails, and hilltop Council Crest Park with beautiful panoramic city views.



Experience the serene estate sensibility upon entering the long drive and exquisitely manicured grounds. Spanning nearly 2 acres, it’s the perfect backdrop for both relaxing and entertaining in style, with a grassy area, tiered garden, pool, and generous covered stone paved patio.



This elegant home greets with a wide covered walkway, crisp clean lines and a peaceful Zen fountain. The entry opens into the expansive living room with beautiful hardwood floors, a grand fireplace, commanding mantle and featuring a stunning wall of vaulted windows, grandly displaying the picturesque garden.



The beautiful hardwoods flow to the left wing of the home, which encompass a designated dining room, spacious and light infused kitchen with a large skylight, sprawling island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a cozy custom built in bench dining area and opens to a snug family room with fireplace.



The wing to the right of the entry leads to the teak-paneled den/library and bedroom suites, including a master retreat with a plethora of windows bathing the room in natural light and revealing the lush landscape and pool area. The master features a walk in closet and en suite with dual vanity and spacious artistically tiled shower. This level offers two other generously sized bedrooms both outfitted with a wall of custom built in cabinets and closet space. The hallway also features ample extra storage with a multitude of built-ins.



The lower level features a large multipurpose space, perfect for exercise or media room as well as an outstanding guest suite complete with a wet bar and en suite as well as private entrance leading to the pool, jacuzzi and garden. With six vegetable beds, you can grow your own veggies!



Lawn care included but pool care to be negotiated. Cats are allowed but no dogs and no smoking please. Bridlemile Elementary, West Sylvan Middle, Lincoln High School. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.



