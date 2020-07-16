All apartments in West Haven-Sylvan
Find more places like 1200 SW 61st Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Haven-Sylvan, OR
/
1200 SW 61st Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1200 SW 61st Dr.

1200 Southwest 61st Drive · (503) 636-2232 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Haven-Sylvan
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 Southwest 61st Drive, West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97221
Sylvan-Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1200 SW 61st Dr. · Avail. Sep 8

$5,450

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 5049 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
media room
1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant. Virtual and/or video tours may be offered while the home is occupied.

Escape and awaken your senses every day in your lush and private sanctuary. Remodeled and reimagined, this 1955 classic modern home welcomes and inspires. It is an architect's home, designed by Walter Gordon.

Inhabiting Portland’s upscale Southwest Hills, it’s the ideal location for easy urban access while retaining a retreat ambiance. This idyllic setting is in close proximity to some of Portland’s most celebrated attractions, including Washington Park, Oregon Zoo, Japanese Garden, International Rose Garden, Marquam Nature Park with hiking trails, and hilltop Council Crest Park with beautiful panoramic city views.

Experience the serene estate sensibility upon entering the long drive and exquisitely manicured grounds. Spanning nearly 2 acres, it’s the perfect backdrop for both relaxing and entertaining in style, with a grassy area, tiered garden, pool, and generous covered stone paved patio.

This elegant home greets with a wide covered walkway, crisp clean lines and a peaceful Zen fountain. The entry opens into the expansive living room with beautiful hardwood floors, a grand fireplace, commanding mantle and featuring a stunning wall of vaulted windows, grandly displaying the picturesque garden.

The beautiful hardwoods flow to the left wing of the home, which encompass a designated dining room, spacious and light infused kitchen with a large skylight, sprawling island, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a cozy custom built in bench dining area and opens to a snug family room with fireplace.

The wing to the right of the entry leads to the teak-paneled den/library and bedroom suites, including a master retreat with a plethora of windows bathing the room in natural light and revealing the lush landscape and pool area. The master features a walk in closet and en suite with dual vanity and spacious artistically tiled shower. This level offers two other generously sized bedrooms both outfitted with a wall of custom built in cabinets and closet space. The hallway also features ample extra storage with a multitude of built-ins.

The lower level features a large multipurpose space, perfect for exercise or media room as well as an outstanding guest suite complete with a wet bar and en suite as well as private entrance leading to the pool, jacuzzi and garden. With six vegetable beds, you can grow your own veggies!

Lawn care included but pool care to be negotiated. Cats are allowed but no dogs and no smoking please. Bridlemile Elementary, West Sylvan Middle, Lincoln High School. This dwelling unit does not qualify as a 'Type A Unit' (accessible unit) per Oregon structural building code and ICC A117.1.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4843851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have any available units?
1200 SW 61st Dr. has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have?
Some of 1200 SW 61st Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 SW 61st Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1200 SW 61st Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 SW 61st Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1200 SW 61st Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Haven-Sylvan.
Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1200 SW 61st Dr. offers parking.
Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 SW 61st Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1200 SW 61st Dr. has a pool.
Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1200 SW 61st Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 SW 61st Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 SW 61st Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 SW 61st Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1200 SW 61st Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr
West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97225

Similar Pages

West Haven-Sylvan 1 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 3 Bedrooms
West Haven-Sylvan Apartments with GaragesWest Haven-Sylvan Pet Friendly Places
West Haven-Sylvan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, OR
Barberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WACedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WANewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity