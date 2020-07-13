/
apartments with pool
140 Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR with pool
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,156
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10187 SW Windwood Way
10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1938 sqft
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property **** -Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.
Sylvan-Highlands
1200 SW 61st Dr.
1200 Southwest 61st Drive, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
5049 sqft
1200 SW 61st Dr. Available 09/08/20 Gorgeous Southwest Hills Sanctuary - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
7554 SW Barnes Rd. #119-D
7554 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
812 sqft
Adorable Lower Level Corner Unit in Sylvan Heights! W/S/G Included! - Lower level corner 2 bedroom 1 bath unit available! Living space backs directly to greenery with no other apartments off of all windows and has a wood burning fireplace! Community
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,302
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1368 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sunset Station
10765 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
925 sqft
Right in the heart of Beaverton, our apartment community offers everything you need to sustain your busy lifestyle.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
Sylvan Terrace
1950 SW Camelot Ct, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large apartments with hardwood laminate floors, private decks and electric heating. Community includes a lending library, underground parking and pool. Near the Oregon Zoo. Conveniently located near US Route 26 and I-405.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
760 North West 118th Ave
760 NW 118th Ave, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1129 sqft
Well maintained Townhouse near Cedar Hills, easy access to HWY 26.
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,480
2800 sqft
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,245
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,497
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,777
915 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Pearl
Enso
1400 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,396
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1174 sqft
Downtown living in Portland's Pearl District! Complex offers a wine room, fire pit, courtyard, and clubhouse. Stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, and patios or balconies in units. Near I-405 and the Willamette River.
Downtown Portland
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,172
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,070
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
Element 170
1563 Southwest 172nd Terrace, Aloha, OR
Studio
$1,199
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Element 170 in Aloha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,424
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,276
1341 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Downtown Portland
The Collective on 4th
1818 Southwest 4th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,262
376 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
501 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
822 sqft
Every aspect of The Collective on 4th has been intentionally designed with you in mind. It's more than just about how it looks, but the way your home makes you feel.
Central Beaverton
Arbor Creek
3280 SW 170th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
945 sqft
Spacious apartments on 22 acres of forested land. Vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry available. Community has swimming pool and racquetball court. Near Washington Square Mall.
South Portland
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Pearl
Modera Akoya by Mill Creek
1430 Northwest Hoyt Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,775
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,076
1075 sqft
Things are about to heat up in Portland’s Pearl District. In what was once a fire station comes the city’s hottest new living destination.
South Portland
Osprey
3750 Southwest River Parkway, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1043 sqft
Discover the home of your dreams at Osprey Apartments where you can truly have it all! Proximity to downtown allows you to simplify your commute and add more enjoyment to your day.
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
