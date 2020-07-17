7340 SW Hermoso Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020

Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit

Approximate Sq Ft: 1500

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Heating: Gas Heat

Terms: 12 month lease

Rent: $2,150.00

Security Deposit: $2,125.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description: Updated One-Level Ranch-Style Home In Tigard! Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchen with Newer Appliances and Tile Flooring. Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room with Brick Surround and Mantel. Close to Shopping and Easy Freeway Access. Must See Property!!! .



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer/ Dryer

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.



Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



(RLNE3947175)