Tigard, OR
7340 SW Hermoso Way
7340 SW Hermoso Way

7340 Southwest Hermoso Way · No Longer Available
Location

7340 Southwest Hermoso Way, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 5

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020
Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit
Approximate Sq Ft: 1500
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Heating: Gas Heat
Terms: 12 month lease
Rent: $2,150.00
Security Deposit: $2,125.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description: Updated One-Level Ranch-Style Home In Tigard! Beautiful Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchen with Newer Appliances and Tile Flooring. Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room with Brick Surround and Mantel. Close to Shopping and Easy Freeway Access. Must See Property!!! .

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Washer/ Dryer
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at leasing@bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Applicants Rights and Equal Housing Opportunity forms can be downloaded at www.bbpdx.com under download forms.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

(RLNE3947175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

