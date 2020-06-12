/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oregon City, OR
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rivercrest
1 Unit Available
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
810 sqft
1208 Linn Avenue #M40 Available 07/15/20 Location, Community, Quality Living. It Starts Here! - Welcome to Mt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Square
788 Pleasant Avenue, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
- Welcome to Pleasant Square! Pleasant Square Apartments features single-level duplex homes with private, enclosed patios and yards to enjoy at your whim. Take advantage of the walking trails that weave through the beautifully manicured courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Hillendale
2 Units Available
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Berryhill Park Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
Results within 1 mile of Oregon City
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
555 E Arlington Street
555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
945 sqft
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
Sunset
1 Unit Available
2747 Lancaster Street
2747 Lancaster Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
Outstanding West Linn area mid-century apartment in peaceful building. Featuring a beautiful kitchen with windows that get great light, nice patio in a private back yard, dining area, attractive living room, and off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Oregon City
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
895 sqft
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southgate
7 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southgate
20 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
927 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Parker Crest
26 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Cedar Linn
3595 Cedaroak Drive, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
815 sqft
Welcome home to Cedar Linn, The Place to Live in West Linn. We are conveniently located just off HWY 43, close to shopping, trimet, Marylhurst College, I-205 and downtown Lake Oswego.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Sunnyside
4 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Milwaukie Heights
3 Units Available
Tara West
14291 Southeast Rupert Drive, Oak Grove, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment townhomes are surrounded by lovely landscaped courtyards. Enjoy our beautiful seasonal pool and your own wood burning fireplace! Walk to shopping, bus lines, and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
