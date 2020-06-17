Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments guest parking lobby online portal package receiving

Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Barclay Village offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 782 to 1031 sq.ft. Amenities include Basketball Court, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Clubhouse, Covered Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 97045 ZIP code.