Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Barclay Village

775 Cascade St · (850) 920-3213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR 97045
Barclay Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,407

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 0910 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 0715 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,458

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barclay Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Barclay Village offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 782 to 1031 sq.ft. Amenities include Basketball Court, Carpeting, Ceiling Fan, Clubhouse, Covered Parking and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 97045 ZIP code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$750 depending on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month per pet
restrictions: Breed
Parking Details: Covered lot. Carports available and free parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barclay Village have any available units?
Barclay Village has 9 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Barclay Village have?
Some of Barclay Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barclay Village currently offering any rent specials?
Barclay Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barclay Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Barclay Village is pet friendly.
Does Barclay Village offer parking?
Yes, Barclay Village offers parking.
Does Barclay Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Barclay Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Barclay Village have a pool?
Yes, Barclay Village has a pool.
Does Barclay Village have accessible units?
No, Barclay Village does not have accessible units.
Does Barclay Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Barclay Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Barclay Village have units with air conditioning?
No, Barclay Village does not have units with air conditioning.
