518 Hartke Loop

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway. Private backyard with large covered patio makes for a fantastic year round space!



Spacious and open floor plan! NEWLY REMODELED! Brand new, soft close cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. New showers, New counters, New appliances, and fresh paint!! Beautiful faux wood laminate flooring throughout. Master Bedroom has double closets, and bathroom with shower. Lots of additional storage and bonus amenities tucked though out. Newer heat pump makes for efficient heating and cooling. This Oregon City gem is move in ready!!



Schedule your tour today!

To schedule a tour:

Visit our website and schedule a tour with one of our agents! Just click on "available rentals" and find the property you want to tour. Once you open up the property you're interested in and a "Schedule Showing" Option will be available. You can also reach out for an appointment by calling or emailing the leasing department directly. FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request.

leasing@avantpropertymgmt.com

503.660.8535, Option 1



Lease terms: Month to Month

Renters insurance required

AC: Yes, heat pump

Heat Source: Heat Pump

Water/ Sewer is included;

All other utilities are tenant responsibility.

Washer/Dryer provided but not warrantied

Landscaping Included; Maintained by Owner

NO PETS

This home is professionally leased, and Owner takes over Management once occupied.



For Application, Screening Criteria, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE5407670)