Oregon City, OR
518 Hartke Loop
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

518 Hartke Loop

518 Hartke Loop · (503) 660-8535
Location

518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR 97045
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 518 Hartke Loop · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway. Private backyard with large covered patio makes for a fantastic year round space!

Spacious and open floor plan! NEWLY REMODELED! Brand new, soft close cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms. New showers, New counters, New appliances, and fresh paint!! Beautiful faux wood laminate flooring throughout. Master Bedroom has double closets, and bathroom with shower. Lots of additional storage and bonus amenities tucked though out. Newer heat pump makes for efficient heating and cooling. This Oregon City gem is move in ready!!

Schedule your tour today!
To schedule a tour:
Visit our website and schedule a tour with one of our agents! Just click on "available rentals" and find the property you want to tour. Once you open up the property you're interested in and a "Schedule Showing" Option will be available. You can also reach out for an appointment by calling or emailing the leasing department directly. FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request.
leasing@avantpropertymgmt.com
503.660.8535, Option 1

Lease terms: Month to Month
Renters insurance required
AC: Yes, heat pump
Heat Source: Heat Pump
Water/ Sewer is included;
All other utilities are tenant responsibility.
Washer/Dryer provided but not warrantied
Landscaping Included; Maintained by Owner
NO PETS
This home is professionally leased, and Owner takes over Management once occupied.

For Application, Screening Criteria, please see our website at www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Hartke Loop have any available units?
518 Hartke Loop has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Hartke Loop have?
Some of 518 Hartke Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Hartke Loop currently offering any rent specials?
518 Hartke Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Hartke Loop pet-friendly?
No, 518 Hartke Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oregon City.
Does 518 Hartke Loop offer parking?
Yes, 518 Hartke Loop does offer parking.
Does 518 Hartke Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Hartke Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Hartke Loop have a pool?
No, 518 Hartke Loop does not have a pool.
Does 518 Hartke Loop have accessible units?
No, 518 Hartke Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Hartke Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Hartke Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Hartke Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 518 Hartke Loop has units with air conditioning.
