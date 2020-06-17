All apartments in Oregon City
14230 Brittany Ter
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

14230 Brittany Ter

14230 Brittany Terrace · (503) 702-6327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14230 Brittany Terrace, Oregon City, OR 97045
Caufield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1890 · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oregon City Townhouse - Property Id: 204800

Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar. Large master suite with walk-in closet, low gas bill. Plenty of natural light in upstairs rooms. Clean and new. Double car insulated garage. Low maintenance front yard. Friendly and safe neighborhood. Walking distance to grocery, bus stop, fast food chain, parks, Oregon City High School, Clackamas Community College etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204800
Property Id 204800

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14230 Brittany Ter have any available units?
14230 Brittany Ter has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14230 Brittany Ter have?
Some of 14230 Brittany Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14230 Brittany Ter currently offering any rent specials?
14230 Brittany Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14230 Brittany Ter pet-friendly?
No, 14230 Brittany Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oregon City.
Does 14230 Brittany Ter offer parking?
Yes, 14230 Brittany Ter does offer parking.
Does 14230 Brittany Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14230 Brittany Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14230 Brittany Ter have a pool?
No, 14230 Brittany Ter does not have a pool.
Does 14230 Brittany Ter have accessible units?
No, 14230 Brittany Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 14230 Brittany Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14230 Brittany Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 14230 Brittany Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 14230 Brittany Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
