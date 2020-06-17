14230 Brittany Ter

Amenities

Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar. Large master suite with walk-in closet, low gas bill. Plenty of natural light in upstairs rooms. Clean and new. Double car insulated garage. Low maintenance front yard. Friendly and safe neighborhood. Walking distance to grocery, bus stop, fast food chain, parks, Oregon City High School, Clackamas Community College etc.

No Pets Allowed



