4507 SE Libby Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval

Pets: No Pets

Approximate Sq Ft: 1566

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Heating: Gas Heat, Central Air Conditioning

Terms: 12 or 24 month lease

Rent: $1,900.00

Security Deposit: $1,875.00

Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older

County: Washington



Description: Beautifully Appointed Home with Great Room Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range, Loads of Cabinet Space, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling and Walk in Closet, Master Bath with Granite Counter-tops and Dual Sinks, Fenced in Yard and Patio, Single Car Garage



Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/ Dryer

Parking: Single Car Garage

Special Terms: No Smoking

Utilities included in rent: None; HOA maintains front landscaping

Utilities paid by tenant: All Others

Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.

Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com



Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon



