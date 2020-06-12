All apartments in Hillsboro
4507 SE Libby Ct
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:32 AM

4507 SE Libby Ct

4507 Southeast Libby Court · (503) 620-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4507 Southeast Libby Court, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4507 SE Libby Ct · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pets: No Pets
Approximate Sq Ft: 1566
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat, Central Air Conditioning
Terms: 12 or 24 month lease
Rent: $1,900.00
Security Deposit: $1,875.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington

Description: Beautifully Appointed Home with Great Room Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range, Loads of Cabinet Space, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling and Walk in Closet, Master Bath with Granite Counter-tops and Dual Sinks, Fenced in Yard and Patio, Single Car Garage

Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/ Dryer
Parking: Single Car Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: None; HOA maintains front landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
Contact: Bb Management Group 503-620-1333 or email us at: leasing@bbpdx.com

Screening Criteria and Tenant Rights can be found on our website www.bbpdx.com

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

Bb Management Group and its agents are licensed in the State of Oregon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3928566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 SE Libby Ct have any available units?
4507 SE Libby Ct has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4507 SE Libby Ct have?
Some of 4507 SE Libby Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 SE Libby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4507 SE Libby Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 SE Libby Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4507 SE Libby Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 4507 SE Libby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4507 SE Libby Ct does offer parking.
Does 4507 SE Libby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4507 SE Libby Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 SE Libby Ct have a pool?
No, 4507 SE Libby Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4507 SE Libby Ct have accessible units?
No, 4507 SE Libby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 SE Libby Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 SE Libby Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4507 SE Libby Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4507 SE Libby Ct has units with air conditioning.
