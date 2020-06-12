4507 SE Libby Ct

Amenities
Conveniently Located Beautiful, Like New Home with Stunning Hardwood Floors - Available: Within 5-7 business days from approval
Pets: No Pets
Approximate Sq Ft: 1566
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Heating: Gas Heat, Central Air Conditioning
Terms: 12 or 24 month lease
Rent: $1,900.00
Security Deposit: $1,875.00
Screening Charge: $50.00 per person 18 years and older
County: Washington
Description: Beautifully Appointed Home with Great Room Floor Plan, Tons of Natural Light, Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range, Loads of Cabinet Space, Master Suite with Vaulted Ceiling and Walk in Closet, Master Bath with Granite Counter-tops and Dual Sinks, Fenced in Yard and Patio, Single Car Garage
Appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/ Dryer
Parking: Single Car Garage
Special Terms: No Smoking
Utilities included in rent: None; HOA maintains front landscaping
Utilities paid by tenant: All Others
Renter's Insurance: Proof of insurance is required prior to move in.
