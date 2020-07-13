Skybox + Courtside

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage carport e-payments internet access online portal roommate matching smoke-free community

With the 2010 arrival of the Matthew Knight Arena, the Arena District has become the center of campus. The new construction forged a new energy, a new vibrancy, a new destination. And your home at Skybox and Courtside put you in the front and center of it all.



Our walkable location is just a block from campus, and mere steps to classrooms, schools, and the library. We also have an onsite cafe and retail space, a grocery store and shopping area right next door, and the envy of all college sports arenas across the street.



Safety is important to us so our communities feature comprehensive security with a high-tech video entry system, an attended lobby, common area monitoring, covered parking, and secured bike storage so your home is comfortable and worry-free.



Skybox and Courtside flats offer 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom floorplans and Euro-inspired functionality for easy living, accented by contemporary finishes and appliances. Our enviable amenities extend your living space, create a social atmostphere and offer unique places to gather, retreat, and study.



Our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and arranging both social and educational activities to help you meet other residents and enjoy your college experience. There is no reason to look elsewhere, apply today and reserve your space at the most exclusive student housing community in Eugene!