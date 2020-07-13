All apartments in Eugene
Skybox + Courtside

1425 Villard St · (541) 625-1757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR 97403
University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212-A · Avail. now

$669

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 405-A/B · Avail. now

$669

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 415-B · Avail. now

$669

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skybox + Courtside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
carport
e-payments
internet access
online portal
roommate matching
smoke-free community
With the 2010 arrival of the Matthew Knight Arena, the Arena District has become the center of campus. The new construction forged a new energy, a new vibrancy, a new destination. And your home at Skybox and Courtside put you in the front and center of it all.\n\nOur walkable location is just a block from campus, and mere steps to classrooms, schools, and the library. We also have an onsite cafe and retail space, a grocery store and shopping area right next door, and the envy of all college sports arenas across the street.\n\nSafety is important to us so our communities feature comprehensive security with a high-tech video entry system, an attended lobby, common area monitoring, covered parking, and secured bike storage so your home is comfortable and worry-free. \n\nSkybox and Courtside flats offer 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom floorplans and Euro-inspired functionality for easy living, accented by contemporary finishes and appliances. Our enviable amenities extend your living space, create a social atmostphere and offer unique places to gather, retreat, and study.\n\nOur professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and arranging both social and educational activities to help you meet other residents and enjoy your college experience. There is no reason to look elsewhere, apply today and reserve your space at the most exclusive student housing community in Eugene!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking optional for fee.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skybox + Courtside have any available units?
Skybox + Courtside has 5 units available starting at $669 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does Skybox + Courtside have?
Some of Skybox + Courtside's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skybox + Courtside currently offering any rent specials?
Skybox + Courtside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skybox + Courtside pet-friendly?
Yes, Skybox + Courtside is pet friendly.
Does Skybox + Courtside offer parking?
Yes, Skybox + Courtside offers parking.
Does Skybox + Courtside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Skybox + Courtside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Skybox + Courtside have a pool?
No, Skybox + Courtside does not have a pool.
Does Skybox + Courtside have accessible units?
Yes, Skybox + Courtside has accessible units.
Does Skybox + Courtside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Skybox + Courtside has units with dishwashers.
