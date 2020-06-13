/
62 Apartments for rent in Creswell, OR📍
1 Unit Available
539 Scott Ave. Unit #2
539 Scott Avenue, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
800 sqft
Wonderful Unit - This is a fresh 2 bedroom 1 bath home with excellent space and a nice area. Newer fridge Very comfortable and space. New paint, New Carpet, and Freshly Updated This unit is part of a 3-plex located down a private and paved alley.
1 Unit Available
703 Kings Row 4
703 Kings Row, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
You will enjoy living in this beautiful , completely remodeled unit located in Creswell, OR. Brand new flooring, freshly painted, new appliances, and counter tops. All updated lighting throughout.
1 Unit Available
569 Holbrook Lane
569 Holbrook Lane, Creswell, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
Beautifully remodeled unit located in Creswell. Updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, motion activated kitchen sink, granite counter tops, new cabinets, new windows, lighting, blinds and has been freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
85802 Loop Lane
85802 Loop Lane, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
85802 Loop Lane Available 07/14/20 Rustic Home on 5 Acres with a Large Barn - This 2 bedroom home on 5 acres can be yours! Located near I-5 and Seavy Loop Road, this rural property offers a large barn and plenty of land to roam and enjoy.
Gateway
6 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,055
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Mid-Springfield
14 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
East Main
3 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
University
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Mohawk Boulevard
2 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
973 sqft
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Friendly
3 Units Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.
South University
1 Unit Available
734 East 19th Ave
734 East 19th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1100 sqft
734 East 19th Ave Available 08/25/20 Updated 2 Bedroom Basement Unit! - Newer 2 bedroom basement unit below large house - Completely remodeled! Spacious living room, kitchen and bedrooms.
Friendly
1 Unit Available
2743 Friendly Alley
2743 Friendly Aly, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1491 sqft
2743 Friendly Alley Available 08/01/20 MODERN, NEW, FURNISHED - Description This a brand-New building with brand new furniture, Mid Century Modern aesthetic. This is a 2-level home with a 3rd level rooftop, the bedrooms located on the 2nd floor.
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2400 Malabar Dr.
2400 Malabar Drive, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Tranquil Haven above UofO - Fall applications accepted - This is a peaceful, private, home up in the hills above U of O. The location is convenient yet allows a relaxing getaway from your adventures in town.
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.
1 Unit Available
128 Watagua Place
128 Watagua Place, Lane County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2054 sqft
128 Watagua Place Available 07/10/20 Grand Views on 2 Acres - Enjoy incredible year round views from this custom built home on over 2 acres just outside of Cottage Grove.
West University
1 Unit Available
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.
