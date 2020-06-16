All apartments in Eugene
946 Ascot Drive
946 Ascot Drive

946 Ascot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

946 Ascot Drive, Eugene, OR 97401
Harlow

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
946 Ascot Drive Available 08/10/20 Harlow Road Neighborhood - This mid century ranch home is located on a large corner lot with a fenced back yard and rv parking. Wood floor through out, wood burning fireplace and more!

Please do not disturb tenants

Month to Month
Tenant to maintain grounds at move in standards
Tenant to pay all utilities
No Pets

School District 4J Eugene
Elementary School 4157 Holt
Middle School 524 Monroe
High School 538 Sheldon

**APPLICATION FEES ARE NON REFUNDABLE**

Criteria: CHIO (See Screening Criteria Requirements below)
http://www.premierpropertymanagementservices.net/prospective_tenants/rental_criteria

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4958921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

