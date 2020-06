Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fantastic, Fun Home in Friendly Neighborhood - This is a Fully Furnished home!!



This is a 2 bedroom home with 2 queen beds and 1 bathroom with a shower (NO TUB).

There is a Ductless heater allowing for A/C and Heat, allowing the home to be a perfect temperature year-round.



Smart TV

Backyard with patio

Dining area with table

Fully stocked kitchen



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5652212)