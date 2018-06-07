Amenities

2465 Olive St. Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances. Window covering, lots of storage, built in cabinetry, laminate, carpet and vinyl floors. Washer and dryer hook ups. Garage accessible from inside home. Free, off street parking. Decorative fireplace & wood stove, fenced back yard with large covered patio, near bus line, shopping, restaurants. Yard care provided. No Pets/No Smoking. Tenant(s) are responsible for Water/Sewer/Garbage and Electric.



Per City guidelines no more than 5 unrelated persons may reside in this residential unit.



Unit will be available in late August 2020, move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required. Once unit is deemed ready, tenants must start paying rent within 7 days. Lease through August 2021.



RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT.

PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.



This property is specially managed by the Campus Division at:

630 River Rd

Eugene, OR 97404

541-688-2060 ext. 115

mackenzieh@bell-realty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2100939)