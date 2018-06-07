All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2465 Olive St.

2465 Olive Street · (541) 688-2060 ext. 115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR 97405
Friendly

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2465 Olive St. · Avail. Aug 4

$2,250

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2438 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2465 Olive St. Available 08/04/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances. Window covering, lots of storage, built in cabinetry, laminate, carpet and vinyl floors. Washer and dryer hook ups. Garage accessible from inside home. Free, off street parking. Decorative fireplace & wood stove, fenced back yard with large covered patio, near bus line, shopping, restaurants. Yard care provided. No Pets/No Smoking. Tenant(s) are responsible for Water/Sewer/Garbage and Electric.

Per City guidelines no more than 5 unrelated persons may reside in this residential unit.

Unit will be available in late August 2020, move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required. Once unit is deemed ready, tenants must start paying rent within 7 days. Lease through August 2021.

RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT.
PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.

This property is specially managed by the Campus Division at:
630 River Rd
Eugene, OR 97404
541-688-2060 ext. 115
mackenzieh@bell-realty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2100939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

