Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet

202 La Casa Available 07/10/20 Nearly new home in Bethel Area - This nearly new home has an open floorplan with carpet and vinyl plank. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths the master has a double vanity. The master suite has 2 walk in closets. The other bedrooms have large closets and the home has a large indoor laundry room. The kitchen features a large island work space and bar height counter. This home has Ductless heating and Air Conditioning to keep you comfortable in all weather. There is a 2 car garage and extra parking for an additional toy. All of this is on a cul-de-sac lot with chain link fully fenced yard.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5095472)