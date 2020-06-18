All apartments in Eugene
1909 East 17th Ave
1909 East 17th Ave

1909 East 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1909 East 17th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97403
Fairmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1909 East 17th Ave Available 08/29/20 Campus House ~ 3 bedroom, 2 bath - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the corner of 17th & Villard.
It features kitchen appliances, carpet and window coverings, spacious rooms with good storage, laundry room with washer and dryer, near bus line, restaurants and shopping. No Pets/No Smoking. Tenant(s) are responsible for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electric and Yard Care.

Per City guidelines no more than 5 unrelated persons may reside in this residential unit.

Unit will be available approximately late August 2020, move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required. Once unit is deemed ready, tenants must start paying rent within 7 days. Lease through August 2021.

RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT.
PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.

This property is specially managed by the Campus Division at:
630 River Rd
Eugene, OR 97404
541-688-2060 ext. 115
mackenzieh@bell-realty.com

(RLNE3863787)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 East 17th Ave have any available units?
1909 East 17th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 East 17th Ave have?
Some of 1909 East 17th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 East 17th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1909 East 17th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 East 17th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1909 East 17th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1909 East 17th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1909 East 17th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1909 East 17th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1909 East 17th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 East 17th Ave have a pool?
No, 1909 East 17th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1909 East 17th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1909 East 17th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 East 17th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 East 17th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
