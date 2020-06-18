Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1909 East 17th Ave Available 08/29/20 Campus House ~ 3 bedroom, 2 bath - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on the corner of 17th & Villard.

It features kitchen appliances, carpet and window coverings, spacious rooms with good storage, laundry room with washer and dryer, near bus line, restaurants and shopping. No Pets/No Smoking. Tenant(s) are responsible for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electric and Yard Care.



Per City guidelines no more than 5 unrelated persons may reside in this residential unit.



Unit will be available approximately late August 2020, move in date is based on condition of unit upon vacancy and repairs required. Once unit is deemed ready, tenants must start paying rent within 7 days. Lease through August 2021.



RENTERS INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED BY EVERY TENANT.

PROFESSIONAL CARPET AND WINDOW COVERING CLEANING MUST BE COMPLETED BETWEEN EVERY TENANT. THE EXPENSE FOR THIS WILL BE DEDUCTED FROM THE DEPOSIT.



This property is specially managed by the Campus Division at:

630 River Rd

Eugene, OR 97404

541-688-2060 ext. 115

mackenzieh@bell-realty.com



(RLNE3863787)