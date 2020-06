Amenities

Commercial Office Space for Lease - Professional office space for lease located at 19th and Willamette located in a remodeled vintage house. Ideal for professionals in graphic design, creative, engineering, consulting professionals that need a quiet office space. This office is on the second floor.



Reception area available as well for additional cost

Shared conference room available for use

Month to month lease

Reserved parking for the building

Ideal for low traffic



Appliances/ Amenities:

Mini Refrigerator

All utilities included

Landscaping maintained



No Smoking

No Pets



No Pets Allowed



