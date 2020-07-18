1625 Riverview St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath. Located downstairs are two 9x9 bedrooms with a full bath. The house sits on a large lot with an apple tree, Italian plum tree and garden space. This home also has a large 18x12 storage unit with a covered carport. The one car garage contains washer and dryer hookups. Landscaping is included!



ACCESS: This home is near Hendricks Park and located close to bus lines, biking and walking trails. It’s one mile to UO, two miles to downtown Eugene and less than three miles to downtown Springfield. I-5 is close and provides quick access to LCC, Springfield, Gateway and Riverbend.



No Smoking

No Cosigners

1 year lease term

Proof of renters insurance required



No Pets Allowed



