1625 Riverview St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1625 Riverview St

1625 Riverview Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR 97403
Laurel Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath. Located downstairs are two 9x9 bedrooms with a full bath. The house sits on a large lot with an apple tree, Italian plum tree and garden space. This home also has a large 18x12 storage unit with a covered carport. The one car garage contains washer and dryer hookups. Landscaping is included!

ACCESS: This home is near Hendricks Park and located close to bus lines, biking and walking trails. It’s one mile to UO, two miles to downtown Eugene and less than three miles to downtown Springfield. I-5 is close and provides quick access to LCC, Springfield, Gateway and Riverbend.

No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3077400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Riverview St have any available units?
1625 Riverview St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Riverview St have?
Some of 1625 Riverview St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Riverview St currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Riverview St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Riverview St pet-friendly?
No, 1625 Riverview St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1625 Riverview St offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Riverview St offers parking.
Does 1625 Riverview St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Riverview St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Riverview St have a pool?
No, 1625 Riverview St does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Riverview St have accessible units?
No, 1625 Riverview St does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Riverview St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Riverview St does not have units with dishwashers.
