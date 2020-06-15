All apartments in Eugene
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:32 AM

1349 City View

1349 City View Street · (541) 741-4676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1349 City View Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Far West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1349 City View · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1349 City View Available 10/31/19 Upstairs flat in South Eugene - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Updated unit that features electric ceiling heat, washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, and decking with lovely views as well as a single car garage and driveway parking.

This property is vacant and move-in ready. Showings for approved applicants only. If interested, please turn in an application by clicking apply or in our office at 525 Harlow Road in Springfield. For more information contact our office at 541-741-4676.

This property does not accept pets.

All rents and descriptions are subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2537179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 City View have any available units?
1349 City View has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 City View have?
Some of 1349 City View's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 City View currently offering any rent specials?
1349 City View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 City View pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 City View is pet friendly.
Does 1349 City View offer parking?
Yes, 1349 City View does offer parking.
Does 1349 City View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 City View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 City View have a pool?
No, 1349 City View does not have a pool.
Does 1349 City View have accessible units?
No, 1349 City View does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 City View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 City View has units with dishwashers.
