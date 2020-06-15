Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

1349 City View Available 10/31/19 Upstairs flat in South Eugene - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Updated unit that features electric ceiling heat, washer/dryer hookups, dishwasher, and decking with lovely views as well as a single car garage and driveway parking.



This property is vacant and move-in ready. Showings for approved applicants only. If interested, please turn in an application by clicking apply or in our office at 525 Harlow Road in Springfield. For more information contact our office at 541-741-4676.



This property does not accept pets.



All rents and descriptions are subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2537179)