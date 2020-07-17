All apartments in Clackamas County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

42801 SE Music Camp Rd

42801 Southeast Music Camp Road · (971) 258-4799 ext. 20
Location

42801 Southeast Music Camp Road, Clackamas County, OR 97055

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42801 SE Music Camp Rd · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
COME TOUR TODAY! RARE East Sandy Rental on half acre $1895/mo 3BD/1.5BA - COVID-19:
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are offering contact free leasing.
Future tenant? We have self service property viewings! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self-service showing at your convenience! https://u12894.rently.com

We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by not entering a property if someone is already inside for a viewing. We invite you to tour our website in the meantime. We are available by phone, text and email to answer your questions!

Apply today at EvergreenPropertyMgmt.net. Under our Prospective Tenant Tab you'll find helpful information about our Rental Criteria for Residency, screening process, and much more!

Country living with the convenience of the nearby city! This one level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Shorty's Corner dream is a simple home and just what you've been looking for! Sitting on a fully fenced, half acre lot, you will find the peace and serenity that you need. Warm hardwood floors thru out leave for a clean and bright design with a great floor plan for easy living.

Here's the fine print...
One Year Lease and No Smoking
Security Deposit: $1895
Propane Heat
Wood Burning Fireplace
Washer/Dryer in mud room
Attached Large 2 Car Garage
Oversized Lot
Pets: One Small Pet (25lbs or less is small)
Utilities: Well and Septic, owner paid
Pet Deposit: $500
Renters Insurance is Required (unless minimum income requirements are met)

Security Deposit is 1x-1.5x monthly rent, depending on screening results.

Pets or companion animals must be approved through independent PetScreening.com:
https://app.petscreening.com/referral/foSihE8G9cbX

$68.75 non-refundable screening fee
Review our Screening Criteria at: https://www.EvergreenPropertyMgmt.net

(RLNE5694177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have any available units?
42801 SE Music Camp Rd has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have?
Some of 42801 SE Music Camp Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42801 SE Music Camp Rd currently offering any rent specials?
42801 SE Music Camp Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42801 SE Music Camp Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd is pet friendly.
Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd offer parking?
Yes, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd offers parking.
Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have a pool?
No, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd does not have a pool.
Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have accessible units?
No, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42801 SE Music Camp Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42801 SE Music Camp Rd has units with air conditioning.
