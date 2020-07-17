42801 SE Music Camp Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COME TOUR TODAY! RARE East Sandy Rental on half acre $1895/mo 3BD/1.5BA - COVID-19:

In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are offering contact free leasing.

Future tenant? We have self service property viewings! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self-service showing at your convenience! https://u12894.rently.com



We ask that you help us be stewards in decreasing the spread of germs and disease by not entering a property if someone is already inside for a viewing. We invite you to tour our website in the meantime. We are available by phone, text and email to answer your questions!



Apply today at EvergreenPropertyMgmt.net. Under our Prospective Tenant Tab you'll find helpful information about our Rental Criteria for Residency, screening process, and much more!



Country living with the convenience of the nearby city! This one level, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Shorty's Corner dream is a simple home and just what you've been looking for! Sitting on a fully fenced, half acre lot, you will find the peace and serenity that you need. Warm hardwood floors thru out leave for a clean and bright design with a great floor plan for easy living.



Here's the fine print...

One Year Lease and No Smoking

Security Deposit: $1895

Propane Heat

Wood Burning Fireplace

Washer/Dryer in mud room

Attached Large 2 Car Garage

Oversized Lot

Pets: One Small Pet (25lbs or less is small)

Utilities: Well and Septic, owner paid

Pet Deposit: $500

Renters Insurance is Required (unless minimum income requirements are met)



Security Deposit is 1x-1.5x monthly rent, depending on screening results.



Pets or companion animals must be approved through independent PetScreening.com:

https://app.petscreening.com/referral/foSihE8G9cbX



$68.75 non-refundable screening fee

Review our Screening Criteria at: https://www.EvergreenPropertyMgmt.net



(RLNE5694177)