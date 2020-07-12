All apartments in West Linn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Cascade Summit Apartment Homes

22100 Horizon Dr · (971) 983-8346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $700 savings and ask about worry free leasing! Restrictions Apply, call for details. Use Promo Code 'APP'
Location

22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR 97068
Parker Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 36 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit I326 · Avail. now

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit BB131 · Avail. now

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit V613 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit N431 · Avail. now

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit E223 · Avail. now

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade Summit Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
At Cascade Summit Apartment Homes in West Linn you can choose from our one, two and three-bedroom flats and townhomes. Our spacious floor plans feature large walk-in closets, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers. With garages and carports available, you are bound to discover the home that best fits your lifestyle in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. Our community is zoned to Trillium Creek Elementary School and Rosemont Ridge Middle School and we are not far from Lake Oswego. Contact us for additional details about our preferred employer discounts!We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartments on our website. Schedule a tour with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: We offer 4-12 month lease terms. Lease terms vary based on floor plan and availability.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $400 Security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: We do not allow Pit Bulls or any mix combination of this breed. Depending on the location of the property, there may be other breed restrictions that are followed in accordance with laws and local ordinances.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have any available units?
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes has 15 units available starting at $1,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have?
Some of Cascade Summit Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade Summit Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Up to $700 savings and ask about worry free leasing! Restrictions Apply, call for details. Use Promo Code 'APP'
Is Cascade Summit Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Cascade Summit Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cascade Summit Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cascade Summit Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

