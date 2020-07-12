Amenities
At Cascade Summit Apartment Homes in West Linn you can choose from our one, two and three-bedroom flats and townhomes. Our spacious floor plans feature large walk-in closets, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers. With garages and carports available, you are bound to discover the home that best fits your lifestyle in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. Our community is zoned to Trillium Creek Elementary School and Rosemont Ridge Middle School and we are not far from Lake Oswego. Contact us for additional details about our preferred employer discounts!We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartments on our website. Schedule a tour with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.