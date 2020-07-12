Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

At Cascade Summit Apartment Homes in West Linn you can choose from our one, two and three-bedroom flats and townhomes. Our spacious floor plans feature large walk-in closets, ceiling fans and in-home washers and dryers. With garages and carports available, you are bound to discover the home that best fits your lifestyle in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District. Our community is zoned to Trillium Creek Elementary School and Rosemont Ridge Middle School and we are not far from Lake Oswego. Contact us for additional details about our preferred employer discounts!We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours, self-guided tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartments on our website. Schedule a tour with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.