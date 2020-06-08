All apartments in Cedar Mill
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street

11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street · (503) 484-6323
Location

11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,480

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a big exercise/game/entertainment room and a big family room. Attached double car garage, with ample driveway, deck with valley views. Decent neighborhood and school district. Newer fenced yard with an in-ground swimming pool 20ft x40 ft. Installed with a new liner and a safety cover. Terms: Requires 1 year lease and month to month after expiration. Security Deposit of $2,500 plus the 1st month rent $2,480 for move-in. House touring will be available now. Shown by appointment only. Call Alliance Property 503-350-1200

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have any available units?
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have?
Some of 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street currently offering any rent specials?
11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street pet-friendly?
No, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Mill.
Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street offer parking?
Yes, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street does offer parking.
Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have a pool?
Yes, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street has a pool.
Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have accessible units?
No, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
