11950 Northwest Lovejoy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage

**Price Reduced**. Remodeled home. Close to bus line, off Cornell Road at NW 119th Ave. Near Nike inc. and St Vincent Hospital. Easy to commute. 5 mins to shopping centers, grocery stores and church. House has 4 bedrooms, 1 den, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, a big exercise/game/entertainment room and a big family room. Attached double car garage, with ample driveway, deck with valley views. Decent neighborhood and school district. Newer fenced yard with an in-ground swimming pool 20ft x40 ft. Installed with a new liner and a safety cover. Terms: Requires 1 year lease and month to month after expiration. Security Deposit of $2,500 plus the 1st month rent $2,480 for move-in. House touring will be available now. Shown by appointment only. Call Alliance Property 503-350-1200