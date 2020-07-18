13835 NW Lakeview Dr.

Amenities

13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates. 3056 SqFt w/ 4BR, 3BA Vaulted cedar ceilings w/ exposed beams throughout main level. Incredible remodeled Kitchen w/ sleek cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances and beautiful slab granite. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer included. Extra storage in daylight basement. Double car garage with opener. Unbelievable yard w/ level play areas, gardens and green space! Sprinkler system and Landscaping included. No smoking. No pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



ADI Properties Inc



(RLNE5906521)