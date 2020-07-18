All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13835 NW Lakeview Dr.

13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive · (503) 526-9311
Location

13835 Northwest Lakeview Drive, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3056 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
13835 NW Lakeview Drive ~ Stunning Home - Incredible mid-century home on .82 acres in sought after Findley/Stoller/Sunset area abutting Oakridge Estates. 3056 SqFt w/ 4BR, 3BA Vaulted cedar ceilings w/ exposed beams throughout main level. Incredible remodeled Kitchen w/ sleek cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances and beautiful slab granite. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer included. Extra storage in daylight basement. Double car garage with opener. Unbelievable yard w/ level play areas, gardens and green space! Sprinkler system and Landscaping included. No smoking. No pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE5906521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have any available units?
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have?
Some of 13835 NW Lakeview Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
13835 NW Lakeview Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. offers parking.
Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have a pool?
No, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have accessible units?
No, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13835 NW Lakeview Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
