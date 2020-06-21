All apartments in Bend
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

63091 Fairey Ct

63091 Fairey Court ·
Location

63091 Fairey Court, Bend, OR 97701
Boyd Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1460 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Woodhill build home features vaulted ceiling in the living room and master bedroom. 90% forced air gas furnace. Energy Efficient home with solar panels on roof for extremely low electric bill. Tile entry, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, deep kitchen sink. Walk-In Closed, extra build in storage in Garage. Mountain Views from upstairs bedrooms. Pet OK with Owner approval.

As a dog owner your health might benefit as there is only a very small side yard and you might get your 30 minutes recommended daily walk in with your dog (s). What a great time to spend quality time with your dog and live a healthy lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63091 Fairey Ct have any available units?
63091 Fairey Ct has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 63091 Fairey Ct have?
Some of 63091 Fairey Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63091 Fairey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
63091 Fairey Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63091 Fairey Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 63091 Fairey Ct is pet friendly.
Does 63091 Fairey Ct offer parking?
Yes, 63091 Fairey Ct does offer parking.
Does 63091 Fairey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 63091 Fairey Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 63091 Fairey Ct have a pool?
No, 63091 Fairey Ct does not have a pool.
Does 63091 Fairey Ct have accessible units?
No, 63091 Fairey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 63091 Fairey Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 63091 Fairey Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 63091 Fairey Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 63091 Fairey Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
