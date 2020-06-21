63091 Fairey Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Woodhill build home features vaulted ceiling in the living room and master bedroom. 90% forced air gas furnace. Energy Efficient home with solar panels on roof for extremely low electric bill. Tile entry, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, deep kitchen sink. Walk-In Closed, extra build in storage in Garage. Mountain Views from upstairs bedrooms. Pet OK with Owner approval.



As a dog owner your health might benefit as there is only a very small side yard and you might get your 30 minutes recommended daily walk in with your dog (s). What a great time to spend quality time with your dog and live a healthy lifestyle!