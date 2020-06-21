Amenities

61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood. Corner lot with mature landscaping, fenced yard area with attached single car garage, covered porch, light and bright interior with 9 foot ceilings, slate surround gas fireplace in living room, cozy kitchen w/stainless appliances and wood flooring throughout. Upper floor features two master suites each with their own attached baths and walk-in closets and the laundry room with washer/dryer included. Well maintained and close to neighborhood park.



Please note, 6-12 month lease term available but will NOT be available to lease for more than one year. Tenant responsible for all utilities and maintains landscaping inside fenced area, HOA maintains landscaping outside the fenced area. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit.



***Due to COVID-19 MVPM is not currently showing occupied properties. Approved applicants will be given the opportunity to view the property once vacant within a reasonable timeline before making a final decision to accept or decline tenancy. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***



All of Mountain View Property Management properties are non-smoking.



The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.



Professionally Managed by Mountain View Property Management Inc. Licensed in the State of Oregon



M.V.P.M. screening guidelines appear once the Apply Now tab has been selected. Please review them before submitting an application.



No Cats Allowed



