Bend, OR
61700 Marigold Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

61700 Marigold Lane

61700 Marigold Lane · No Longer Available
Location

61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR 97702
Larkspur

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood. Corner lot with mature landscaping, fenced yard area with attached single car garage, covered porch, light and bright interior with 9 foot ceilings, slate surround gas fireplace in living room, cozy kitchen w/stainless appliances and wood flooring throughout. Upper floor features two master suites each with their own attached baths and walk-in closets and the laundry room with washer/dryer included. Well maintained and close to neighborhood park.

Please note, 6-12 month lease term available but will NOT be available to lease for more than one year. Tenant responsible for all utilities and maintains landscaping inside fenced area, HOA maintains landscaping outside the fenced area. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit.

***Due to COVID-19 MVPM is not currently showing occupied properties. Approved applicants will be given the opportunity to view the property once vacant within a reasonable timeline before making a final decision to accept or decline tenancy. Please respect the privacy of our tenants. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. ***

All of Mountain View Property Management properties are non-smoking.

The rental listing and availability are subject to change without notification. The information posted is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Professionally Managed by Mountain View Property Management Inc. Licensed in the State of Oregon

M.V.P.M. screening guidelines appear once the Apply Now tab has been selected. Please review them before submitting an application.

Please do not disturb our tenants. Thank you.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3343258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61700 Marigold Lane have any available units?
61700 Marigold Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 61700 Marigold Lane have?
Some of 61700 Marigold Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61700 Marigold Lane currently offering any rent specials?
61700 Marigold Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61700 Marigold Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 61700 Marigold Lane is pet friendly.
Does 61700 Marigold Lane offer parking?
Yes, 61700 Marigold Lane does offer parking.
Does 61700 Marigold Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61700 Marigold Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61700 Marigold Lane have a pool?
No, 61700 Marigold Lane does not have a pool.
Does 61700 Marigold Lane have accessible units?
No, 61700 Marigold Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 61700 Marigold Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 61700 Marigold Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 61700 Marigold Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 61700 Marigold Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
