2577 NW RIPPLING RIVER CT Available 08/31/20 New home in The Pointe at River's Edge! - Charmingly placed between the Deschutes River & The River's Edge Golf course, you'll find the new home community, The Pointe at River's Edge. You'll love the private access to the river that this community affords. With an open floor plan with modern finishes and 8' doors throughout. Gourmet kitchen and Large eating bar. The large master suite with golf course views has a large tile shower and expansive closet. The hall bath, guest bath, and laundry have Quartz counters and tile flooring. Great room with gas fireplace and built-in cabinets, Guest suite. The covered patio with golf course views. Included are numerous Smart home features that complete this beautiful home.

1 year lease

small dog to be considered

For more information, to apply or schedule a showing. Visit our website www.4rentbend.com



No Cats Allowed



