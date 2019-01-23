All apartments in Bend
Find more places like 1243 NW Stannium.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
1243 NW Stannium
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1243 NW Stannium

1243 NW Stannium Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bend
See all
River West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1243 NW Stannium Rd, Bend, OR 97703
River West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Near COCC! Washer/Dryer Hookups, All Appliances, Attached Garage, W/S Paid - This WESTSIDE 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near the bus line and COCC. There are all appliances in the kitchen, washer/dryer hookups and a gas fireplace in the living room. The 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located upstairs, there is a large front deck and an attached single car garage. Water & sewer are paid by the owner. $1450 a month and $1700 security deposit. Minimum lease through 6/30/21 required. **Approved Application**

DIRECTIONS: West on Greenwood to Newport, (L) on Knoxville, (L) on NW Milwaukee, access to garage is from the alley

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4085222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 NW Stannium have any available units?
1243 NW Stannium doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bend, OR.
What amenities does 1243 NW Stannium have?
Some of 1243 NW Stannium's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 NW Stannium currently offering any rent specials?
1243 NW Stannium isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 NW Stannium pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 NW Stannium is pet friendly.
Does 1243 NW Stannium offer parking?
Yes, 1243 NW Stannium does offer parking.
Does 1243 NW Stannium have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 NW Stannium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 NW Stannium have a pool?
No, 1243 NW Stannium does not have a pool.
Does 1243 NW Stannium have accessible units?
No, 1243 NW Stannium does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 NW Stannium have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 NW Stannium does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 NW Stannium have units with air conditioning?
No, 1243 NW Stannium does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive
Bend, OR 97701
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd
Bend, OR 97701
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd
Bend, OR 97702
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr
Bend, OR 97701
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street
Bend, OR 97703
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive
Bend, OR 97702

Similar Pages

Bend 1 BedroomsBend 2 Bedrooms
Bend Apartments with BalconyBend Apartments with Parking
Bend Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Prineville, ORRedmond, OR
Madras, OR
Sisters, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain ViewRiver West
Old Farm DistrictSouthwest Bend
Boyd Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University-Cascades Campus