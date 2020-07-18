All apartments in Aloha
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

18888 SW Rosa Rd

18888 Southwest Rosa Road · No Longer Available
Location

18888 Southwest Rosa Road, Aloha, OR 97078
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
18888 SW Rosa Rd Available 07/15/20 Wonderful Single Level Beaverton Home with Great Yard! - Great 3 bd 2 ba single family ranch style home! Entry opens into the front living room which includes a flat screen T.V. and surround sound system. Newer carpet throughout living rooms, hall and bedrooms. Bright kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, great cabinet & counter space. The dining room and back living room offers big windows bringing in ample natural light, wood pellet stove, and slider door which leads out to a large covered deck and fenced backyard!

3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms are located on the other side of the house. Master suite with 2 closets and attached bath with shower. 2 car garage with storage space & washer/dryer included. The property is located with easy access to Hwy 8, Farmington, and only a short drive to several great parks!

More Details Please Review:
* Pet Policy: Cat or dog with pre-approval // required profile --> https://ipm.petscreening.com/
* Direct Website Link: www.ipmdowntown.com/vacancies/
* General Screening Requirements: Please visit our website at www.ipmdowntown.com --> 'Vacancies' Tab --> Click on Tenant Screening Criteria
* Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
* Gross Minimum Income Requirement: 2.5 times the monthly rent
* Security Deposit: $2,100
* Minimum Credit Score: 600
* Renter's Insurance Required for each Tenant. Proof required prior to move-in. $9.50 monthly program available for Tenants.
* No Smoking on the premises
* Lease start date: Must start within 2 weeks of submission application
* Utilities Included: None Included - Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
* Landscaping: Tenant Responsibility
* Forced air heating and A/C with bonus amenity included: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
* Washer/Dryer: Included for tenants convenience
* Washington County
* Sqft: 1536
* Year Built: 1978
* Parking: 2 Car Garage, two spots in driveway
* Schools: Verification of schools is recommended as boundaries change. Kinnaman Elementary, Mountain View Middle, Aloha High School.
* Schedule a in-person or live video tour here: https://showdigs.co/1pe6t
* Home professionally cleaned prior to move-in

*Please Note: Applications are not considered complete until all adults apply with all required documents and information. The information on these pages has been compiled from various sources. Every effort has been made to provide accurate information. We shall not be held liable for mistakes pertaining to the accuracy of this information. This property is presented and managed by Innovative Property Management, LLC. Please reach out if you have any question: 503-902-1022 ex 2 (open during regular business hours)

(RLNE5905563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have any available units?
18888 SW Rosa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aloha, OR.
What amenities does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have?
Some of 18888 SW Rosa Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18888 SW Rosa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18888 SW Rosa Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18888 SW Rosa Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18888 SW Rosa Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18888 SW Rosa Rd offers parking.
Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18888 SW Rosa Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have a pool?
No, 18888 SW Rosa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have accessible units?
No, 18888 SW Rosa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18888 SW Rosa Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18888 SW Rosa Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18888 SW Rosa Rd has units with air conditioning.
