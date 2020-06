Amenities

Recently remodeled 4 bedroom home with master bedroom on one side of the house and other three on the other side of the house. Large living and dining room area. House has newer fridge and gas stove. The house sits on an over 7,000 sq ft lot and the backyard is fenced and has a nice deck in the back for entertaining in the summer. There is tile flooring throughout the house for easy care and cleaning. We can work with the different housing programs in the Tulsa area.