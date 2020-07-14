Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema. Your children will receive a top-notch education within the prestigious Union schools. You can utilize our free wi-fi while doing your wash in our remodeled laundry facility or visit with our friendly staff and enjoy a free cup of coffee from our coffee bar. The large swimming pool area with plenty of seating will be an excellent way to cool off in the summer. Our competitive rental rates are not the only thing that will save you money, our new high-efficiency central heat and air, as well as the updated appliances, will cut your utility cost. With four unique floor plans, there is something to meet everyone's needs. Let the professional and courteous staff give you a tour of your new apartment home.