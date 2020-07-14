All apartments in Tulsa
Find more places like Cimarron.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tulsa, OK
/
Cimarron
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Cimarron

13201 E 31st St · (918) 228-0459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tulsa
See all
Park Plaza East III & IV
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13201 E 31st St, Tulsa, OK 74134
Park Plaza East III & IV

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-1204 · Avail. Sep 7

$510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 12-1213 · Avail. Aug 7

$510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1-113 · Avail. Sep 7

$510

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cimarron.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Cimarron Apartments is the perfect location! Positioned one block east of 31st and 129th, it is just minutes away from I-44, I-244, Highway 51, and Highway 169. The Cimarron is situated between Spartan School of Aeronautics and Rhema. Your children will receive a top-notch education within the prestigious Union schools. You can utilize our free wi-fi while doing your wash in our remodeled laundry facility or visit with our friendly staff and enjoy a free cup of coffee from our coffee bar. The large swimming pool area with plenty of seating will be an excellent way to cool off in the summer. Our competitive rental rates are not the only thing that will save you money, our new high-efficiency central heat and air, as well as the updated appliances, will cut your utility cost. With four unique floor plans, there is something to meet everyone's needs. Let the professional and courteous staff give you a tour of your new apartment home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cimarron have any available units?
Cimarron has 3 units available starting at $510 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tulsa, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tulsa Rent Report.
What amenities does Cimarron have?
Some of Cimarron's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cimarron currently offering any rent specials?
Cimarron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cimarron pet-friendly?
Yes, Cimarron is pet friendly.
Does Cimarron offer parking?
No, Cimarron does not offer parking.
Does Cimarron have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cimarron does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cimarron have a pool?
Yes, Cimarron has a pool.
Does Cimarron have accessible units?
No, Cimarron does not have accessible units.
Does Cimarron have units with dishwashers?
No, Cimarron does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Cimarron?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Park
4111 E 51st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
The Villa's at Midtown
2001 E Skelly Dr
Tulsa, OK 74105
Memorial Creek
9602 S Memorial Dr
Tulsa, OK 74133
Stoneridge at 36th
3625 S Lakewood Ave
Tulsa, OK 74135
Wimbledon Place
7605 E 49th St
Tulsa, OK 74145
The Heritage Apartments
4455 E 31st St
Tulsa, OK 74135
The View at Riverside
910 E 61st St
Tulsa, OK 74136
The Parc at East 51st
5091 S 136th E Ave
Tulsa, OK 74134

Similar Pages

Tulsa 1 BedroomsTulsa 2 Bedrooms
Tulsa Apartments with ParkingTulsa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tulsa Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Broken Arrow, OKBixby, OKBartlesville, OKGlenpool, OK
Owasso, OKSapulpa, OKPryor Creek, OKJenks, OK
Okmulgee, OKWagoner, OKCushing, OKOkemah, OK

Nearby Neighborhoods

South PeoriaBrooksidePark Plaza East Iii & Iv
Longview Lake EstatesKensington
RiverviewBurning Tree

Apartments Near Colleges

Tulsa Community CollegeUniversity of Tulsa
Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity