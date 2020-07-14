All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:44 PM

Heritage Park Apartments

1920 Heritage Park Dr · (833) 896-9925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1920 Heritage Park Dr, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B0274 · Avail. Sep 6

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit B0260 · Avail. Sep 11

$550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

Unit B0167 · Avail. Oct 9

$555

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 504 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit B0112 · Avail. Aug 17

$715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit B0114 · Avail. Sep 13

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

Unit A0169 · Avail. Aug 24

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Heritage Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy apartment homes are waiting for you at Heritage Park! Located in Oklahoma City, OK, our apartment community has all of the features and amenities you’ve been searching for. Enjoy hardwood-style flooring, ceiling fans, fireplace, spacious walk-in closets, private patio or balcony and much more. Utilize our range of amazing amenities, including our refreshing swimming pool with poolside lounge chairs, outdoor grill and picnic area, playgrounds and covered parking. You’re sure to find your perfect home with our one, two and three-bedroom options—browse through our six unique floor plans and prepare to fall in love.

Heritage Park is just 11 short miles away from Downtown Oklahoma City, where there is plenty of room for fun! Get in a few rounds at Lincoln Park Golf Course, visit the Oklahoma History Center or Oklahoma City Museum of Art, and dine at The Mantel Wine Bar and Bistro. Locally, you’re a quick drive to Heritage Lanes, Topgolf, Shoppes at Northpark, Quail Creek Golf Club and

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Heritage Park Apartments have any available units?
Heritage Park Apartments has 17 units available starting at $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does Heritage Park Apartments have?
Some of Heritage Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Heritage Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Heritage Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Heritage Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Heritage Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Heritage Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Heritage Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Heritage Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Heritage Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Heritage Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
