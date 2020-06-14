Apartment List
apartments with garage
87 Apartments for rent in Newcastle, OK with garage

Newcastle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ...

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3731 Black Forrest Court
3731 Black Forrest Ct, Newcastle, OK
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2838 sqft
Beautiful new home 3 beds plus study or 4th bed, 3 car garage. In the Ridge addition. Craftsman style exterior and modern/urban farmhouse interior. Beautiful open living dining, kitchen, granite island separates the kitchen and the living room.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1516 NW 13th Street
1516 NW 13th St, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1512 sqft
1516 NW 13th Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 2.5 bath in Newcastle! - Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage duplex. On the corner of NW 16th and Country Club Rd.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 NE 21st Terrace
702 Northeast 21st Terrace, Newcastle, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1281 sqft
702 NE 21st Terrace Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Duplex with 2 car garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage duplex with spacious yard in the desired Bradley IV subdivision in Newcastle.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
23 Units Available
Montclair Parc
10900 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$799
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$771
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1372 sqft
Prime location close to Oklahoma City Community College, Moore Schools and Earlywine Park and Golf Course. Apartments have private patio/balcony, oversized closets and designer kitchens. Resort-style swimming pool!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
60 Units Available
Terra at University North Park
2751 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$810
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1025 sqft
Luxurious homes have faux wood flooring, 9-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool and business center. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Norman.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southridge - Shadowlake
36 Units Available
Springs at May Lakes
9990 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
Studio
$762
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$836
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1118 sqft
Units in this community have their own private balcony or patio. It's only minutes from I-44 and all the shopping, dining and entertainment that rests within the corridor. Community features clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
4 Units Available
Cross Timber
10700 S May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes near 22, 55, and 91, just minutes from St. Joseph Hospital. Private parking with storage, gas BBQ facilities, a basketball court, and a playground for residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
19 Units Available
Anatole at Norman
3700 W Tecumseh Rd, Norman, OK
1 Bedroom
$1,050
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1130 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, this development offers convenient amenities like pet-friendly units, included utilities, an onsite swimming pool, and ample storage in all units.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
908 SW 12th Street
908 Southwest 12th Street, Moore, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1598 sqft
Great 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home featuring a two car garage, modern color pallet, crown molding, a STORM SHELTER and a fenced back yard. The kitchen has a gas stove, granite counter tops and a pantry.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
945 Barkley Circle
945 Barkley Circle, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1069 sqft
Bike to OU. This is a great 3 bedroom/2 bath home less than half mile from OU. Furnished with fridge, washer/dryer, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and ceiling fans.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1121 E Louisiana
1121 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage brick home less than one mile from OU campus. This vintage property is located at 1121 Louisiana St, Norman OK 73071 and is approximately 1193 sq ft.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
714 Elmwood Drive
714 Elmwood Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
"Please do not disturb tenants" We can show this either with Face Time or on site. LOCATION!! LOCATION!! LOCATION!!. A bike ride away from the University of Oklahoma. Easy access to Hwy 9. This is a 3 bedroom 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1515 Vine Street
1515 Vine Street, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2157 sqft
We can show this property either by Face Time or can meet you on site. A beautiful home on a large corner lot. Very spacious at 2157 sq. ft. with lots of storage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 NW 24th Street
201 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK
Studio
$8,050
9960 sqft
This commercial space has showroom space and 10 bays with garage door access. Rent is $10 per foot and the owner is looking for a minimum of a 3 year lease.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1608 Franklin Drive
1608 Franklin Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1226 sqft
We can show this property either with Face Time or on site. Location!! Location!! Location!! If close to University of Oklahoma, Highway 9 and an updated home are on your list then take a look at this one.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Mayfield
1 Unit Available
10201 Buccaneer Drive
10201 Buccaneer Dr, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1373 sqft
READY TO MOVE IN! Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a HUGE fenced back yard with patio, workshop, and extra storage building. Quiet cul-de-sac lot in great neighborhood. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1004 West Robinson Street
1004 West Robinson Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$900
1117 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is available to rent starting mid June! Don't miss out on this home with easy access to major highways. It includes all kitchen appliances with refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
405 East Meadow Lane Court
405 East Meadow Lane Court, Mustang, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1315 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Mustang features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Fireplace,

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
715 36th Avenue Northwest
715 36th Ave NW, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1725 sqft
This spacious 3 bed 3 full bath townhome is ready for move-in located in one of West Normans most desired communities! Property backs up to a beautiful greenbelt so relax and enjoy amazing views of nature! This home has been completely remodeled and

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3236 Northwest Boulevard
3236 Northwest Blvd, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1504 sqft
This spacious townhouse is located in Norman's desirable West Side with quick access to everything Norman has to offer. This location puts you just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment as well as quick, easy access to I-35.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1017 E. Louisiana Street
1017 East Louisiana Street, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1225 sqft
Call about our move in special on this one! Brand new paint and clean as a whistle! 3 bedroom home for rent in Norman just a short walk or ride to the campus, near 12th and Lindsey! Wood floors, fenced yard and a great enclosed front porch! -

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1601 Sumac
1601 Sumac Drive, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1528 sqft
1601 Sumac Available 08/01/20 Great 3 bedroom home very close to the OU campus - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is only about 1.5 miles from OU. It has a large backyard and 2 car garage. (RLNE4792890)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1722 Wilshire Avenue
1722 Wilshire Avenue, Norman, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1569 sqft
South-Central Norman! Avail NOW! - Corner lot! Bamboo flooring! A dog is potentially negotiable based on applicant qualifications and additional $300 per pet deposit. No cats please. Monroe, Alcott, Norman High Schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1322 Dustin Dr
1322 Dustin Drive, Norman, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1811 sqft
1322 Dustin Dr Available 07/01/20 Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home very close OU - This home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large kitchen with all of the appliances, a 2 car garage and a big back yard. It is only about a mile from the OU campus.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newcastle, OK

Newcastle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

