Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Warr Acres, OK with garage

Warr Acres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5901 N Macarthur Boulevard
5901 North Macarthur Boulevard, Warr Acres, OK
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3200 sqft
Wide open and expansive home complete with kitchen club area. Totally updated kitchen, fenced, private back yard, double car garage, formal dining room. Two fire places and very, very roomy. Immaculate condition.
Results within 1 mile of Warr Acres

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3128 N Divis Avenue
3128 North Divis Avenue, Bethany, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1746 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story home for lease in the quiet Rockwell Oaks neighborhood.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7001 NW 45th
7001 Northwest 45th Street, Bethany, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1006 sqft
AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! - AMAZING, REMODELED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM HOME IN BETHANY FOR LEASE !! Amazing 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Car Detached Garage home is available for lease and features the

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Hills
1 Unit Available
2808 N Sterling Ave
2808 North Sterling Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2132 sqft
3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Car Garage in Windsor Hills Addition Putnam City Schools Oklahoma City - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located in the Windsor Hills Addition in Oklahoma City. Quiet neighborhood with mature trees and lovely landscaping.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4908 N. Brunson St
4908 North Brunson Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1659 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 2 car garage! Open floor plan creates a great space for entertaining. Large kitchen with plenty of storage and counter space - dishwasher, oven, and stove included.

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Knights Lake
1 Unit Available
7507 Knight lake Dr - 7507 Knight Lake Dr
7507 Knight Lake Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1912 sqft
Updated Spacious Home - Want a property close to lake but all the amenities of city living? Then this is the property for you! This Duplex is huge! With plenty of room upstairs and downstairs, you'll never want for space.
Results within 5 miles of Warr Acres
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
The Shores
14117 N Rockwell Ave, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$952
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1288 sqft
Luxurious apartments close to the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, OK 74 and the Quail Springs Mall. Apartments are outfitted with stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:19am
41 Units Available
Anatole On MacArthur South
5924 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1115 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Fox Run
25 Units Available
Woodland Trails
12401 N MacArthur Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$620
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is just minutes from the freeway and area parks. On-site fitness center, dog run, and resort-style pool. Spacious living areas with full kitchens and plank wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
89 Units Available
Anatole on MacArthur North
5924 SW 12th St, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$800
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1072 sqft
Surrounded by lush, green lawns and filled with beautiful landscaping, Anatole on MacArthur South has all the warmth and charm that makes you feel right at home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6001 Sw 12th St.
6001 Southwest 12th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
1 Bedroom
$682
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Anatole on MacArthur, where coming home means serenity. This apartment community is the ideal live-work-play destination.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6308 Christon Court
6308 Christon Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1750 sqft
Convenient OKC Location Close to Restaurants and Shopping. Easy access to Downtown! Large Living Area with Fireplace, Built-Ins and Wetbar. Formal Dining and Kitchen with Appliances. 2 Large Bedrooms up with Baths plus Living Area Upstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
FBIR
1 Unit Available
2602 NW 62nd Street
2602 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2040 sqft
LARGE TWO 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX WITH OVER 2000 SQ FT. Great Location, Very Convenient, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Easy Access to Downtown. 2 Bedrooms with Large Walk in Closets. Huge Open Living Area with Fireplace and Tons of Natural Light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Willow Creek
1 Unit Available
8112 NW 120th Street
8112 Northwest 120th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$890
1179 sqft
Duplex with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in NW Oklahoma City. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace, built in bookcase and opens to eating area. Kitchen has built-in stove, microwave and dishwasher. Utility area for washer and dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
9009 N May Avenue
9009 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1457 sqft
Much sought after Sutton Place condominium that has all new carpet,floors, bathrooms, counter tops in the latest state of the art designs. Very Metropolitan and chic for the very particular dweller.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6325 Glenbrook Ct Court
6325 Glenbrook Court, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Most wonderful, beautifully updated half duplex in exclusive area of Glenbrook/Nichols Hills. Huge, open rooms. Fully equipped kitchen. Oversize garage. Unbelievable storage. Very nice master suite. Small courtyard. Very low maintenance.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
North Coronado Heights
1 Unit Available
3732 NW 62nd Street
3732 Northwest 62nd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 living, 2 car garage doll house. Wood burning fire place and totally updated kitchen, baths, whole house has new windows, doors, paint, counters! A real show stopper.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Edgewater-Lakepointe
1 Unit Available
3616 NW 68th Street
3616 Northwest 68th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1504 sqft
Major "WOW" Factor in this much sought after Edgewater 3 bed 2 1/2 baths home complete with Granite counter tops in kitchen. Parquet floors in den and new tile floors in kitchen. All new appliances also included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
3125 NW 66th Street
3125 Northwest 66th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
952 sqft
For Lease in NW OKC. Updated home with wood floors, large kitchen, one car garage, fenced yard. 2 bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Gatewood UCD
1 Unit Available
1815 N Gatewood Avenue
1815 North Gatewood Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2208 sqft
For Lease In the plaza district. Nice and charming historic duplex with two bedrooms. Lower level. Updated kitchen with appliances. Would floors throughout, big front porch, private parking in the rear, one car garage or for storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Glenbrook
1 Unit Available
6233 Diane Drive
6233 Diane Drive, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2573 sqft
Located in Nichols Hills area, Glenbrook Subdivision near Waterford Hotel, Nichols Hills Plaza, Trader Joe's, Classen Curve, Whole Foods & Chesapeake Campus. This executive home sits on 8300 SF lot & the best part is NO HOA FEE.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3109 NW 63rd Street
3109 Northwest 63rd Street, Oklahoma City, OK
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2744 sqft
This is a great condo right in the middle of it all. The first level offers a large living/dining space, 1/2 bath and updated kitchen along with access to the 2-car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Chadbrooke North
1 Unit Available
7208 Northwest 131st Street
7208 Northwest 131st Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2850 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rambling Acres
1 Unit Available
8524 Northwest 90th Street
8524 Northwest 90th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1659 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Spacious home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Oklahoma City features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Warr Acres, OK

Warr Acres apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

