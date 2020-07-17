945 Ethan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY! Incentive of $250.00 off a 12 month term, $500.00 off a 20 month term, or $1000.00 off a 30 month term with a 7/17 or sooner MI. Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent. Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board. Large master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, & extra large walk in closet! Extra nice all around! Pets are case by case. Photos are from previous vacancy. Home will be move in ready June 10th.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.