Oklahoma City, OK
945 Ethan Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 5:50 PM

945 Ethan Lane

945 Ethan Lane · (405) 295-7755
Location

945 Ethan Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099
Westgate South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1523 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY! Incentive of $250.00 off a 12 month term, $500.00 off a 20 month term, or $1000.00 off a 30 month term with a 7/17 or sooner MI. Redeemable on the 2nd full month of rent. Extremely well taken care of, great backyard with no homes directly behind, & covered patio. Quality woodwork, fireplace, wood floor in living room, mother in law plan, large laundry with pantry, storage, & built in ironing board. Large master suite with jetted tub, separate shower, double sinks, & extra large walk in closet! Extra nice all around! Pets are case by case. Photos are from previous vacancy. Home will be move in ready June 10th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 945 Ethan Lane have any available units?
945 Ethan Lane has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Ethan Lane have?
Some of 945 Ethan Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Ethan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
945 Ethan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 945 Ethan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 945 Ethan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 945 Ethan Lane offer parking?
No, 945 Ethan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 945 Ethan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 945 Ethan Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 945 Ethan Lane have a pool?
No, 945 Ethan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 945 Ethan Lane have accessible units?
No, 945 Ethan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 945 Ethan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 945 Ethan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
