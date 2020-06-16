Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

912 NW 109th St Available 07/01/20 3 BED, 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE COLLEGE PARK ADDITION OF NW OKC - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home is in the College Park Addition of NW OKC. Large living area with a semi open concept kitchen / dining room. Central heat and air, ceiling fans, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and large fenced in backyard make this home a spectacular value. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and plenty of storage in the walk in closet. Close to restaurants and the mall, easy access to the highways...Call today to schedule your showing 405-605-6445.



(RLNE3590342)