912 NW 109th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

912 NW 109th St

912 Northwest 109th Street · (405) 605-6445 ext. 0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

912 Northwest 109th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 912 NW 109th St · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1217 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
912 NW 109th St Available 07/01/20 3 BED, 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE COLLEGE PARK ADDITION OF NW OKC - This spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage home is in the College Park Addition of NW OKC. Large living area with a semi open concept kitchen / dining room. Central heat and air, ceiling fans, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and large fenced in backyard make this home a spectacular value. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and plenty of storage in the walk in closet. Close to restaurants and the mall, easy access to the highways...Call today to schedule your showing 405-605-6445.

(RLNE3590342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 NW 109th St have any available units?
912 NW 109th St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 NW 109th St have?
Some of 912 NW 109th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 NW 109th St currently offering any rent specials?
912 NW 109th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 NW 109th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 NW 109th St is pet friendly.
Does 912 NW 109th St offer parking?
Yes, 912 NW 109th St does offer parking.
Does 912 NW 109th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 NW 109th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 NW 109th St have a pool?
No, 912 NW 109th St does not have a pool.
Does 912 NW 109th St have accessible units?
No, 912 NW 109th St does not have accessible units.
Does 912 NW 109th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 NW 109th St has units with dishwashers.
