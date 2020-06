Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7911 N Military Ave Available 07/10/20 3 Bedroom/2 bath only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve - This extended corner lot has the luxury of location. Only minutes from Nichols Hills Plaza and Classen Curve. Your daily commute will be short with the convenient highway access. It also happens to be walking distance to Nichols Hills Elementary. The Master bathroom updates include modern sink with shelving's and a stand up shower. This home boasts four covered spaces for your family fleet with separate two car garages.



Showing to begin on 7/1.



Pets Welcome

$25 per month pet rent - up to 25lbs

$50 per month pet rent - 26lbs +

(breed restrictions apply - contact leasing realtor for additional details)



Text or email Chelsey 903.707.1271 chelsey@fidelityrei.com for more information or to schedule your showing.



Application online @ www.fidelityreb.com



(RLNE3187438)