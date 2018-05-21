Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view July 14th!



This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining. This home offers a flex room that can be used however you want! This home offers a generous amount of space in each room and especially in the master and spare bedrooms. This home has it all and then some. Once outside, you can enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full lawn service care is provided.The main gate is open from 8-5 daily, call 1.800.314.4490 for after hour gate code.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5779202)