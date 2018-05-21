All apartments in Oklahoma City
757 Christian Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

757 Christian Lane

757 Christian Lane · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

757 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 757 Christian Lane · Avail. Jul 14

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
757 Christian Lane Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view July 14th!

This home offers tons of character! With the open concept design, this home is great for entertaining. This home offers a flex room that can be used however you want! This home offers a generous amount of space in each room and especially in the master and spare bedrooms. This home has it all and then some. Once outside, you can enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full lawn service care is provided.The main gate is open from 8-5 daily, call 1.800.314.4490 for after hour gate code.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5779202)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 Christian Lane have any available units?
757 Christian Lane has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 Christian Lane have?
Some of 757 Christian Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 Christian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
757 Christian Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 Christian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 Christian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 757 Christian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 757 Christian Lane does offer parking.
Does 757 Christian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 757 Christian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 Christian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 757 Christian Lane has a pool.
Does 757 Christian Lane have accessible units?
No, 757 Christian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 757 Christian Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 Christian Lane has units with dishwashers.
