7504 NW 134th ST Available 08/14/20 Gated Community Home - 7504 NW 134th Str - Contact Shelly Jeffers at (405) 596-2482 or shelly@fidelityrei.com to schedule your showing.



Available for move in August 10th.



Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 bathroom home with a study. Located in Gramercy Park which is a gated community conveniently located within 1/2 mile of the Kilpatrick Turnpike. This home is located in the coveted Deer Creek School District.



Deer Creek Schools: (Tenant to verify all information)

Spring Creek Elementary

Deer Creek Intermediate School

Deer Creek Middle School

Deer Creek High School



Application Fee - $45



Pets Welcome:

$25 per month - pets up to 25lbs.

$50 per month - pets 26lbs plus

(Breed Restrictions - See Leasing Realtor for Details)



