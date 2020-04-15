Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage gym pool

733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 23rd!



This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft. Adding a custom charm with your cedar front post with brick base, make the perfect first impression statement. The kitchen boasts of beautiful granite counter tops and an open floor plan, making use of every square inch of space this home provides room for guests, family, entertaining or just hanging out. With a very large master bedroom suite, you will have a retreat from a long day with plenty of room to stretch out.

Once outside, you can enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full service lawn care is provided.

Gate code #2107, available 8am-8pm.



We are Pet Friendly!!!



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE4874506)