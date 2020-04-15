All apartments in Oklahoma City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:36 AM

733 Christian Lane

733 Christian Lane · (800) 314-4490
Location

733 Christian Lane, Oklahoma City, OK 73099

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 733 Christian Lane · Avail. Jul 23

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
733 Christian Lane Available 07/23/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Home Within a Gated Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 23rd!

This home offers extremely functional space and feels much bigger than 1612 Sq Ft. Adding a custom charm with your cedar front post with brick base, make the perfect first impression statement. The kitchen boasts of beautiful granite counter tops and an open floor plan, making use of every square inch of space this home provides room for guests, family, entertaining or just hanging out. With a very large master bedroom suite, you will have a retreat from a long day with plenty of room to stretch out.
Once outside, you can enjoy the privacy of your fenced in backyard or take advantage of your full access to the clubhouse, fitness center, and community pool. Full service lawn care is provided.
Gate code #2107, available 8am-8pm.

We are Pet Friendly!!!

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent!

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4874506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Christian Lane have any available units?
733 Christian Lane has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oklahoma City, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oklahoma City Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Christian Lane have?
Some of 733 Christian Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Christian Lane currently offering any rent specials?
733 Christian Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Christian Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Christian Lane is pet friendly.
Does 733 Christian Lane offer parking?
Yes, 733 Christian Lane does offer parking.
Does 733 Christian Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Christian Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Christian Lane have a pool?
Yes, 733 Christian Lane has a pool.
Does 733 Christian Lane have accessible units?
No, 733 Christian Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Christian Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Christian Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
